Actor Okunnu recently trended online following a video of him at Olamide's conference in Canada

The Nollywood star was captured seated with some university students as they listened to Olamide speak

A viral picture also showed Okunnu and some of the students posing for pictures, stirring rumours online

Popular Yoruba actor Wale Akorede, better known as Okunnu, made waves on X, formerly Twitter, after a video captured him at indigenous rapper Olamide's press conference at York University in Canada.

The video, which was from Olamide's conference in Canada ahead of his concert in the country, showed Okunu with some students listening attentively as Olamide addressed them.

A viral picture also showed some Nigerian students at the university posing for pictures with the Nollywood actor.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olamide, at the same press conference in Canada, claimed Wizkid is the greatest Afrobeats artist ever after Fela, a comment that has led to a debate among Nigerian music lovers.

Why Okunu's appearance caused a buzz

The Yoruba actor, known for his comic roles in Nigerian movies, has since relocated to Canada with his family.

His appearance at Olamide's conference left many Nigerians talking about his transformation.

Many Nigerians expressed delight at how his years of hard work paid off, with many adding that the Nollywood actor was enjoying his retirement in Canada with his family.

Rumours also emerged about the actor being a student at the school.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

berrymaduka said:

"Na class him dey for Europe?"

Kayweezy11 commented:

Okunnu wey tell me that time to go learn gen mechanic....hin pikin dey Canada o.

Oloye commented:

"He is studying in Canada. He said it briefly in one interview with Kunle Afod."

milolaade said:

"If that is Canada , then that is Okunnu because he has relocated to meet his family's in Canada after been far from them for years."

Adukead65584766 said:

"Lmfao Okunu that has been shutling down Both American and UK for the past 20 years."

opeyemibowyer said:

"When my uncle was processing his Japa with his family in 2017 he confirmed to me that Okunu was also doing japa for his family. Man worked off to get his family to Canada."

codedtoneex reacted:

"I no understand wetin baba okunu Dey do in there."

Adukead65584766 said:

"Okunu is even American citizen, that's where his all children and wife lived for years before relocating to Canada. before he later joined them."

akhmedadekunle wrote:

"He was even in Saudi Arabia before joining Nollywood. So no be today he don dey vend for them since."

Okunnu's family pics trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family photos of Okunnu trended online

The pictures of the actor's children and their transformation abroad left many fans gushing.

Some of the fans picked their favourites from the actor's amazingly cute children as they shoot their shots.

