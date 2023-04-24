Gospel actor and movie producer Mike Bamiloye recently disclosed that many ladies are not prepared enough to be wives, even at the age of 28

Taking to social media, Mike mentioned that some ladies are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life

Speaking further, he stated that many of the women who want to get married don’t know how to cook but are accustomed to eating junk

Founder of Mount Zion Faith movies, Mike Bamiloye, has disclosed why some women remain unmarried even at 28.

According to the gospel movie producer, many ladies in the present time "prepare more for the wedding day than for the marriage life."

Pictures of Mike Bamiloye Credit: @mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

The actor bemoaned on his Instagram page that some young women are willing to learn about marriage.

Bamiloye further emphasised that some women choose fast food and junk food over cooking a nice dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said, "They [some ladies] are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life.

"Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28.

"They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast food at the eateries, and ice cream and Indomie and spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trails. And they want to marry.

See his post below

Internet users react

allimerry:

"many people in general, make e no be like say na only ladies dey get issue."

seenteya:

"If you all would spend one tenth of the time you use in educating women on men about Marriage, the world would be a better place. Every time woman woman woman!!! As if these women are marrying themselves. She would download all these information and try to work on herself for a future spouse who has no idea of what’s expected of a man in marriage."

doyin_social:

"This is hitting me hard God will not entrust us with things we cannot handle. This could be reason why a lot of people are having delay in getting partners. God wants us to work in ourselves so as to prepare us for his will for us. Thank you daddy. Bitter but the truth that we all need to hear."

Mike Bamiloye Pens Open Letter to Nollywood

Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian gospel film actor and dramatist Mike Abayomi Bamiloye has penned a brutal letter to Nollywood actors and actresses.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the screen evangelist discussed some moral standards he expected to see in Nollywood films.

In his open letter, Mike Abayomi reprimanded actors and actresses, accusing them of being porous with the romance roles they play.

Source: Legit.ng