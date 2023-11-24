Mount Zion Films ministry, founded by Mike Bamiloye, is a household name among lovers of Christian movies in Nigeria

Bamiloye is considered the pioneer of Christian home videos in the country, with several hit movies to his name

Popular among them is 'Agbara Nla' 'The Upper Power, a movie released in 1992

Aside from secular movies in Nollywood, another niche in the movie industry which is quite popular are faith-based films, with one of the pioneers being Mount Zion Films industry, founded by dramatist and producer Mike Abayomi Bamiloye.

Mount Zion Films Ministry, founded in 1985, is considered Nigeria's first indigenous drama group focused on spreading the gospel through home videos and stage drama.

Mount Zion's Agbara Nla was released in 1992. Credit: Twitter @gospelfilmng

Some popular movies produced by Mike Bamiloye led Mount Zion ministry include Agbara Nla, Apoti Eri (Hark of Covenant), Abejoye, Broken Pitchers, among others.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bamiloye reprimanded secular actors and actresses, whom he accused of being porous with the romance roles they play in movies.

What to know scary Christian movie "Agbara Nla"

Agbara Nla, produced in 1992, was the hit movie that brought Mount Zion to the spotlight. It was first released in the Yoruba language.

The movie was so popular a subtitled version, The Ultimate Power, was released in 1994.

Agbara Nla's setting was in a village called ‘Abule Muwonleru’ under the ruler of a dark force led by a Chief Priest called ‘Isawuru’ acted by Mike Bamiloye.

However, some gospel preachers stormed the village for evangelism and ended up leading Isawuru to the Lord.

Isawuru abandoned the witches known as ‘Aro Meta’, who refused to give up on losing him without a fight.

The truth about Ayamtanga in Agbara Nla

Ayamatanga, a word many who watched the movie believed they heard from a female character who acted as one of the Aro Meta witches, turned out to be false.

In a YouTube video released in 2022, one of Bamiloye's sons and actor Joshua, also known as Jay Mike, left people talking on social media after he said it was not Ayamtanga but 'I Am At Anger.'

Watch a video of Jay Mike speaking about Ayamtanga with his dad Mike Bamiloye below:

How scary was Ayamtanga in Agbara Nla

It was so so scary for 1990s kids!

The movie was so scary that many who were kids when it was released, during a heated exchange with one of Jay Mike in 2019, claimed the Ayamtanga traumatised their childhood.

Some netizens went as far as dragging Mike Bamiloye.

The scary part of Agbara Nla was the scene where a character possessed by demons roared the expression, ‘Ayamatanga', which turned out to be 'I Am At Anger' during a spiritual warfare in the movie.

Nigerians now use 'Ayamatanga' to describe someone who is evil or wicked.

What to know about the lady who acted Ayantanga in Agbara Nla

The woman who acted ‘Ayamatanga’ role is known as “Bose Ayamatanga”, but her real name is Mrs. Grace Femi-Akintunde. She was one of the pioneer members of Mount Zion Ministry alongside Mike Bamiloye and his wife, Gloria Bamiloye.

Grace is married to film director and evangelist Isaac Femi-Akintunde. Like his wife, Isaac is also an actor under the Mount Zion Films Ministry and has acted in some Christian movies.

Below are pictures of Mrs Grace Femi-Akintunde:

Ayamatanga is still considered one of Nigeria's scariest movies 31 years after its release.

Watch a video of Agbara Nla here.

