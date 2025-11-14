Olamide has responded to the criticism over his declaration about his colleague, Wizkid, in the Nigerian music industry

Recall that the YBNL label owner, during a press conference in Canada, named Wizkid as the greatest Afrobeats artiste after Fela Kuti

His bold declaration triggered responses from Wizkid's supposed rival camps, with many supporting Davido and Burna Boy

Nigerian indigenous rapper and YBNL label owner Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide or Baddo, has reacted to the critics following his bold declaration about Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, Wizkid.

Recall that Olamide, in a viral video from his press conference in Canada, named Wizkid as the greatest Afrobeats artist after the late pioneer, Fela Kuti.

Olamide responds to criticism after bold declaration about Wizkid. Credit: olamide/wizkidayo/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Responding to the criticisms that trailed his declaration, mostly from Wizkid's rivals, Burna Boy and Davido's fans,

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido are not narrow-minded

Olamide, in a statement via his official X handle, argued that there was freedom of choice.

He added that his colleagues Davido and Burna Boy were not narrow-minded enough to be offended by his opinion about the greatest Afrobeats artiste.

Olamide says Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are not offended by his perspective. Credit: olamide

Source: Instagram

"Honestly, this whole lengthy 3-way conversation is pretty much whatever. You can't diminish anyone's greatness, whether they're A-list, B-list, or anything else. Feel free to believe what you want or support whoever you choose, there's plenty of room in the sky for everyone.

However, one thing to remember is that Burna, Davido, and Wiz aren’t narrow-minded enough to get offended by someone else’s opinion or perspective. That’s part of why they’ve reached where they are today," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the popular Yoruba actor Okunnu was present during Olamide's press conference in Canada.

The Nollywood star was spotted with some university students as they watched Olamide speak.

Reactions trailed Olamide's response to critics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many continue to criticize Olamide over his opinion. Read them below:

MissRozapepper said:

"30BG don make Olamide explain for the first time."

mofe_benson reacted"

"You actually said the truth and I don’t know why the truth hurts so many people. Before Wizkid came into the game, which young artist of his age was truly succeeding or dominating? None."

callmetunde_ reacted:

"Burna, Wiz, and Davido dey chop life. Na the commenters dey chop headache. The only people angry are the ones arguing with ₦0.00 in their balance accounts.”

ManLikeIcey said:

"You know the damage you caused with that speech, as an Olori Ebi in the game you shouldn’t take sides openly but in private. You know it’ll only instigate things but no wahala. You know why you’re explaining."

Specialmani_07 commented:

"True, but let’s be real, the Big 3 play the game too. Behind the hits and accolades, there’s rivalry, power moves, and politics most fans will never see. What we see is just the surface."

spyderrmann said:

"Davido fit vex if u no call am 001."

Talk2warith commented:

"Badoo, you don’t owe anyone an explanation. Know this, you’re not just part of the story, you’re one of its giants. A legend, today and always."

mister_bermzy said:

"I no believe say Olamide go come dey explain like this."

Olamide addresses ties with Wizkid, Burna, Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Olamide opened up about his relationship with Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

In an with media personality Adesope Live, the rapper disclosed that the trio were friends but "just too troublesome."

He mentioned that they are "cool dudes" but do not agree on certain issues.

Source: Legit.ng