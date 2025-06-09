Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor trended online following a moment she shared with her fans on social media

The Nollywood star, during an Instagram live session she hosted with her husband, began to act as unusual

Ruby immediately left the screen as she rushed to the bathroom to ease herself, leaving netizens to speculate that a baby was on the way

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor has ignited conversations around her marriage following a recent session with her husband, Moc Madu.

The movie star was seen on Instagram Live discussing with her fans in the company of her man when she suddenly felt nauseous.

Ruby Orjiakor gets nauseous on Instagram Live.

Source: Instagram

Ruby gave the phone to her husband as she rushed to the bathroom to ease herself.

Following that she came back to the bedroom where she and her Moc laid and told her fans that she couldn’t contine with the Live session.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Nigerian media personality Radigad (born Destiny Ezeyim) made disturbing claims about Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu.

The celebrity couple held their white wedding on Saturday, May 31, in an adorable celebration filled with friends and colleagues.

Reacting to the eventful moments from the celebration, Radiogad claimed that the wedding celebration is the most classless event in the history of marriage.

The television personality claimed that Moc Madu had packed the majority of his gay buddies as groomsmen and that their marriage would not survive more than five years.

He also said that Ruby married the actor out of desperation, and he cautioned single women not to make a similar mistake.

He mentioned that gays do not last in marriages and accused Moc Madu of marrying the screen diva for fame.

Netizens react to video of Ruby and husband

Netizens lashed out at the actress, claiming she made a dramatic announcement about her pregnancy. Some even compared her to fashion icon Veekee James.

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

melanin_ruth_ said:

"This one go w0rst pass Veekee James ohh😂😂😂."

biggg_coco said:

"Ruby please don’t add to my anger this morning it’s too early okay?"

yes_i_am_teephee said:

"Ewo loshi bayi 😂."

reshapeme_nig said:

"😂😂😂 nothing we no go see for internet."

estherlade305 said:

"The way I spoil mouth watching this 😌😌😌God."

confidentlyvirtual said:

"Make I no talk before dem go ask me if I get man😂😂🤲🏻."

its_utiee said:

:Happy married life 🙂."

turexinteriorshub said:

"Now now😂😂😂😂Drama king and Drama queen🤣🤣😂Just marry your match."

boma_beautyempire wrote:

"Nne na the coitus process we for like see. Show us how everything take happen up to the results… lord have mercy on us and help us to know where to draw the line btw content and outright wawanci."

kiddies_store_in_benin wrote:

"Asabawood."

paul_jesscee wrote:

"Agbako, content marriage here and there 😂."

gineeka_ego said:

"Internet people, una never see anything 😂."

joyce_uc22_ wrote:

"I had about two mins to leave the live video but u keep on doing this, for what ruby, Isi na ahu dikwa gi 😂."

Ruby Orjiakor and husband pose during traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

Why Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter threw tantrum

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's daughter, Royalty, displayed drama in a video with her mother.

The actress made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father.

To many’s surprise, the little girl was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

