Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor and her daughter Princess Royalty made it to the frontlines of blogs lately

In the video making the rounds online, the movie star and her child were in a conversation about her new husband, Moc Madu

Royalty was spotted in tears as she complained about missing Moc Madu, whom she referred to as her father

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor and her daughter Princess Royalty put up some drama on the timeline that has caught the attention of both fans and netizens.

The movie star made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father. To many’s surprise, the little was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter says she misses her new father. Credit: @rubyorjiakor

Source: Instagram

However, Ruby went on to console her by letting her know that Moc traveled to work and would soon be back.

The girl kept stamping her little feet all over the house as she insisted on seeing her new father.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Ruby Ojiakor finally got married traditionally to the joy of her numerous fans.

On February 1, 2025, the Nollywood star and her partner travelled to the village to carry out their traditional marriage rites and several videos from the occasion were posted online.

In one video, Ruby was seen surrounded by her bridesmaids as they appeared to pray for her before the start of the party. The actress also showed off her traditional dancing steps in the video.

Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter Royalty trends online. Credit: @rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Another video from Ruby Ojiakor’s traditional wedding ceremony showed her bursting moves on the dance floor after she picked the song she wanted the live band to perform for her. The movie star had her fellow dancers and security detail running after her as she found her way to the stage:

Ruby Ojiakor and daughter trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

princess__mayegun wrote:

"Shame carry me enter Sam Larry room."

kingbricemiller said:

"Marriage wey never reach 1 month. Them don they use am shoot 2years later content."

itzofficialzozo24 said:

"shame just carry me enter inside Sophia lambo."

starch_reloaded_ said:

"Go and watch your Wetin again? 😂😂😂 and Which Daddy she say she deh miss?"

zah.notti wrote:

"If the girl real papa dey see this kind post now e go cry oo"

imperfecttahtah10 said:

"How old is this baby Bikonu? Again y am I shy?/"

chidebby said:

"Grandma @cutie_jullss why did Pa Ned remove the post of Regina award?"

Sarah Peter wrote:

"I love this part. Ruby your marriage will work; and it will be filled with God's presence, peace, fruitfulness, health, and wealth, amen🙏."

Cindy Chioma wrote:

"Yes ooo my sister your husband is a real man, he deserves all the names you call him... Remain happy my dear 💕and to my baby girl you will see him soon okay."

zikky_blessing said:

"😂😂😂😂 anyone who talk about veekee james again eeh , this one don carry champion! Na we d singles dey feel d heat 😂😂😂. We never rest since she got married."

13 Nigerian celebrity kids fans are crushing on

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby's daughter Royalty made it to the list of cutest celebrity kids from Nigeria.

It's not just the celebrities who make waves, their children are also stepping into the spotlight for different reasons.

While these youngsters are casually shown off by their parents, they add a unique touch to the online reputation of these stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng