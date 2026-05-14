Leandro Trossard’s wife has confirmed their separation after 13 years together, just as Arsenal’s title race intensifies

The Belgian forward recently scored a crucial winner that kept Arsenal ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League

Arsenal remain two games away from a possible first Premier League title since 2004

Arsenal’s push for a first Premier League title in 22 years has taken an unexpected turn after personal news from within the squad surfaced just days before the final stretch of the season.

Leandro Trossard has found himself at the centre of attention after his wife, Laura Hilven, confirmed their separation following 13 years together.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard's split from wife Laura Hilvin has been confirmed, just days after it was reported how she had deleted photos of them. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came through social media and quickly spread across football circles given the timing.

According to The Mirror, the development arrives at a crucial moment for Arsenal, who are locked in a tight title race with Manchester City heading into the final two matches of the season.

A key player in a tight EPL title race

Trossard has been one of Arsenal’s most useful attacking options this season, stepping up in decisive moments when the team needed him most.

The 31-year-old forward’s latest contribution came in a narrow London derby win over West Ham United, where he scored the only goal of the match.

That strike helped Arsenal maintain their position at the top of the table, keeping pressure on Manchester City in the closing stages of the campaign.

Trossard has built a reputation for delivering in tight games, often coming through when space is limited and margins are small. That reliability has made him a regular feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Trossard’s separation causes buzz online

The confirmation of Trossard’s split did not come entirely out of nowhere.

Earlier signs had already emerged online, where Hilven had removed photos featuring the Arsenal star from her social media accounts, GOAL reports.

Posts that once included family moments and wedding memories had quietly disappeared over time, leading to speculation among fans.

The couple, who married in 2019 after Trossard’s proposal in 2018, have now confirmed they have been separated for some time.

In her statement, Hilven said the decision was mutual and made with care for their children. She asked for privacy as they navigate what she described as a deeply personal transition.

Arsenal shifts focus back to the pitch

Despite the off-field attention, Arsenal remain fully focused on the final stages of their season.

Trossard, who is an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad, has played a major role in helping Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners still control their own fate, with two wins potentially enough to secure a long-awaited Premier League title after 22 years of waiting.

Trossard’s goal against West Ham proved crucial in maintaining that position, especially after Manchester City closed the gap with a strong run of results.

Even so, Arsenal remain two points ahead with identical fixtures remaining.

The equation is simple. Wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace would deliver the club’s first league title since 2004, ending a long wait that has defined much of their modern era.

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League season after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace.

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points after their 3-0 win over Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng