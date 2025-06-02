Nollywood couple Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu, have shared a video about how their love started

Ruby Ojiakor, who expressed how much she loved her man, also shared unique qualities about herself and her husband, which made them compatible

Ruby Ojiakor and her husband's love story after their white wedding ceremony has stirred mixed reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, actor Moc Madu, shared in a new video how they met on a movie set in Anambra State.

The Nollywood couple, who held their white wedding on Saturday, May 31, in an adorable video, disclosed they started as mere friends.

Actress Ruby Ojiakor opens up about love and marriage to actor Moc Madu. Credit: IG/rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Ruby recalled how her husband was always asking favours from her on a movie set where they acted as lovers, but didn't end up getting married.

Madu, on the other hand, disclosed that after working with his wife, he returned to Lagos, where they communicated for a while.

He, however, revealed that he kept feeling in his heart that Ruby was his wife, leading him to finally take the relationship to the next level.

Nollywood couple Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu tell love story after their white wedding. Credit: rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Ruby, while speaking about her husband's qualities, stated that he is not a womaniser, even though he might be playful.

"My husband is not a womaniser, because me I don't like cheating men, i can't stand it, my husband is Godfearing," she said in the video.

Sharing the video, Ruby Ojiakor wrote in a caption,

"How we met, pls listen and be happy. Love is a beautiful thing. Give love a chance and thank me later."

The video of Ruby Ojiakor and her husband sharing how they met is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's husband, Moc Madu, caused a stir after he broke down in tears while giving a speech at their wedding.

Reactions trail Ruby Ojiakor, husband's love story

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

yvieroyalty said:

"Two people so expressive of their love. Smitten with each other. Love is such a beautiful feeling , and I love this for them. Their marriage is blessed, and may their love last forever."

ms_amarachi reacted:

"I love how they both compliment each other! Ruby and Modi no evil eyes will see and near your marriage 🙏The Lord will go ahead of you both in this union of bliss."

fabulousiffy said:

"You cant keep a man that doesnt want to be kept.......onwa sees his late mum virtues in ruby.......what else? Adambano nwannem carry go..."

marramccoy said:

"Awwww! She’s so innocent, God bless her."

lladydana87 reacted:

"They have been friends for years before turning lovers. This is love dear, may God protect them. Forever together."

Why Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter threw tantrum

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's daughter, Royalty, displayed drama in a video with her mother.

The actress made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father. To many’s surprise, the little girl was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng