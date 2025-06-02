Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu’s marriage have continued to take over the internet as new reports about them trend

Recall that the Nollywood couple held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 31, among friends and family

Barely hours after the wedding event, unsettling claims about the man surfaced online, leaving fans and netizens worried

Nigerian media personality Radigad (born Destiny Ezeyim) has made disturbing claims about Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu.

The celebrity couple held their white wedding on Saturday, May 31, in an adorable celebration filled with friends and colleagues.

Ruby Ojiakor’s husband faces new allegations. Credit: @rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the eventful moments from the celebration, Radiogad claimed that the wedding celebration is the most classless event in the history of marriage.

The television personality claimed that Moc Madu had packed the majority of his gay buddies as groomsmen and that their marriage would not survive more than five years.

He also said that Ruby married the actor out of desperation, and he cautioned single women not to make a similar mistake.

He mentioned that gays do not last in marriages and accused Moc Madu of marrying the screen diva for fame.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote:

“This Rubby Ojiakor & Moc Madu marriage no go last, ladies, whatever you do, do not settle for an agege man, e get why.”

Watch him talk below:

In a previous report, Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, actor Moc Madu, shared in a new video how they met on a movie set in Anambra State.

Ruby recalled how her husband was always asking favours from her on a movie set where they acted as lovers, but didn't end up getting married. Madu, on the other hand, disclosed that after working with his wife, he returned to Lagos, where they communicated for a while.

He, however, revealed that he kept feeling in his heart that Ruby was his wife, leading him to finally take the relationship to the next level.

Ruby, while speaking about her husband's qualities, stated that he is not a womaniser, even though he might be playful.

Netizens react to Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

enekepam said:

"I am 28yrs in marriage, my bridesmaid then said my marriage will not last 4 years, but i am still enjoying it while theirs packed up since , so Ruby's marriage will last forever in Jesus name amen 🙏."

beautiful_onyinye_utonwa said:

"After 5yrs I go come back to this post. No delete am ooooo."

cooper__jennifer said:

"Is how people give people like you relevance, this is wrong."

garmaiyarsiah said:

"Between Ruby and her Husband, which one of them you wanted to date and they refused? This your chest pain go last forever in Jesus name 🙏."

mercicollett wrote:

"This is absolutely WRONGG even if na content."

nyibambam said:

"with your tiktok shop sweater anuohia."

jane.samuel.142 said:

"God punished you , your plans have failed even though you tie it , it will not work."

mrszenebus said:

"Go and marry first make we see... May that be ur portion."

emmunella_cutie wrote:

"Celebrities are human too. That lady has been trying for years from scratch always smiling;even with the drags. Nah today Una no say she’s always pro active;…"

Radiogad calls out Ruby Ojiakor's husband. Credit: @rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Why Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter threw tantrum

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's daughter, Royalty, displayed drama in a video with her mother.

The actress made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father. To many’s surprise, the little girl was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng