Manchester United have reportedly given their verdict on Andre Onana ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season

Onana left Manchester United on a season-long loan in the summer after a turbulent spell at Old Trafford and joined Trabzonspor

The Cameroonian featured prominently under former coach Ruben Amorim when he guided the Red Devils to a 15th-place finish in the 2024/25 EPL season

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to include Andre Onana in their plans for next season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan at Trabzonspor following a difficult spell at Old Trafford, including the 2024/25 campaign.

The Cameroon international joined Manchester United from Inter Milan after helping the Serie A side reach the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final.

Andre Onana is not part of Manchester United squad ahead of next year's Premier League. Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The former Ajax star is reportedly unlikely to reclaim the number one shirt due to the impressive performances of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Onana’s future at Manchester United

André Onana has reportedly indicated his willingness to return to Old Trafford after enjoying a strong season in Turkey.

According to Mirror, Manchester United are already planning for life without the Cameroonian and have started searching for potential buyers.

The Red Devils are reportedly considering selling the goalkeeper due to his rising wages, which are expected to increase after the club secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Trabzonspor want Onana stay

Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in keeping Onana following his performances during the 2025/26 Turkish league season.

Club president Ertugrul Dogan said the goalkeeper would decide his own future. He said:

“Onana’s career is already established. We like him and I’ve said this before.

“He has a certain plan for his career. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s,” per ESPN.

Onana has made 33 appearances for Trabzonspor this season and kept six clean sheets.

Trabzonspor wants Andre Onana to remain at the club next season. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

He may not be the only goalkeeper set to leave Manchester United this summer, with backup keeper Altay Bayındır also reportedly facing an uncertain future after falling down the pecking order following Lammens’ arrival.

@Blessingfash said:

"Looks like the Manchester United project is moving in a different direction 👀 if André Onana leaves, replacing him becomes one of the club’s biggest priorities this summer."

@twinculture3 wrote:

"Man U kill career. Onana that was the toast of football world prior to joining Man U. Same as it did to Antony, Jordan Sancho and all. Even Amorim too."

@tb_analysis added:

"If United are dumping Onana after one season, did they misjudge him, or does the club just keep blaming players instead of fixing the real problems."

@amyungruff said:

"What do we do about Onana? If Trabszospor returns him, and no club comes for him, he remains in the club and also gets a 25% salary increase for the UCL qualification 🤦🏾‍♂️".

Onana’s exit decision uncovered

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United are willing to part ways with goalkeeper Onana, who has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League club Neom SC this summer.

Despite his reported desire to stay and fight for his spot, a report has it that the Cameroonian international is in advanced talks with newly-promoted Neom SC.

Source: Legit.ng