Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, heated up the internet lately amid rumours around the man

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian singer’s former girlfriend, Karen, accused him of being a philanderer

Hours after the latest Mr and Mrs gave their fans a dose of their romantic moments, which left many gushing online

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux turned heads on social media amid recent controversy around their union.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian singer’s former girlfriend, Karen, accused him of multiple infidelities.

Priscilla Ojo and husband Juma Jux office romance moments trend. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She claimed that his affairs with other women were the main reason she quit the relationship.

Hours after Karen’s outrage online, the latest couple were seen in a viral video enjoying loved-up moments in an office, presumably the man’s

Priscilla cuddled up to her husband, who was sitting on an executive chair. Hair entrepreneur Chioma Good Hair walked in on them and immediately captured the romantic scene.

Priscy and her man would later be seen sharing quick kisses at a corner of the office, which excited most of their fans online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens cheer Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kween_sam said:

"Awwwww! Lover boy and lover girl, this is how marriages should be, i so love it for her."

trenches_kitchen said:

"This is God’s Design 😍."

ms_myra16 said:

"Ex typing and deleting 😂 guys i love this couple more than mine ❤️

iphy_homes_ wrote:

"Y’all give this couple space ooo Chioma and Eni is time to go back home 😂😂."

luxxstyleevents said:

"Their love too sweet."

l.y.d.i.a__0 wrote:

"lol I don’t like when people invade in my privacy especially when I’m with my partner.. ion want a situation when my partner becomes uncomfortable.. let the couples do their thing.. is this the first time couples are doing this? Omo it’s so childish mehn."

abo_se__de said:

"Can someone tell me why I was shining my teeth like I'm the one there."

luxxstyleevents said:

"Love so sweet 😍😍😍😍."

ifenkiliofficial_ wrote:

"Oh chim 😂😂😂."

iam_hamara said:

"Caught enjoying the fruits of their Labour 😂😂😂."

big_milano_2 wrote:

"Unah don deh mad."

iniabasi._ said:

"Abeg any single man hereeee😂."

girlmum_ said:

"People wey go wedding wuna no@go come back ?😂😂😂😂😂😂."

eruse_idiata13_13 wrote:

"lol for the gram."

iniabasi93 wrote:

"Nah only meee single😢😢."

queenzy02 wrote:

"Am I broom stick 😂."

peejay2000 said:

"I rewatched multiple times on snap😍😍."

thebig_ugoeze wrote:

"Abeg chioma follow dem go honey moon? 🙄"

Priscilla Ojo and husband Juma Jux love up in office. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests

Fans were excited about the ceremony, and they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng