Celebrity couple Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux left many talking after a video of both of them in a hair shop trended online

One of the couple’s friends, Chioma Good Hair, launched her an outlet in the musician’s country, Tanzania

Videos captured the moment the lovebird patronised the businesswoman and the number of items they bought, triggering reactions

Celebrity couple Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux have continued to share snippets from their honeymoon following their final wedding celebration.

Recall that the lovebirds rounded up their African royal-themed wedding with a grand reception at the man’s home country, Tanzania, on May 28th.

Priscillia Ojo’s husband Juma Jux spoils her with luxury hair. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

A recent clip saw the moment the Bongo Flava star was forced to purchase three luxury hair units for his woman.

The couple’s friend and popular Nigerian businesswoman, Chioma Good Hair, launched an outlet in Tanzania.

Priscillia and her husband were present during the opening as they were moved to patronise her.

The influencer was asked by her husband to pick a hair unit, and she went on to select two more extras, which he bought for her.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux turned heads on social media amid recent controversy around their union.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian singer’s former girlfriend, Karen, accused him of multiple infidelities.

She claimed that his affairs with other women were the main reason she quit the relationship.

Hours after Karen’s outrage online, the latest couple were seen in a viral video enjoying loved-up moments in an office, presumably the man’s Priscilla cuddled up to her husband, who was sitting on an executive chair. Hair entrepreneur Chioma Good Hair walked in on them and immediately captured the romantic scene.

Priscy and her man would later be seen sharing quick kisses at a corner of the office, which excited most of their fans online.

Fans react to Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

biebercrest said:

"Kisses na water for this side 😍."

glooges said:

"Anytime I see those two the way am always smiling, seeing them happy is a joy love you guys ❤️❤️."

isatu.kargbo.921 said:

"Love this ooh 😦. Let me continue streaming at sportily .. an intentional man indeed 😍🙌🏾."

as_e_dey_hot_zoon said:

"Juma trying to cover priscy eye😂."

hoppychizzy said:

"Please take it easy on juma."

olutoyinolusola said:

"Odogwu Juma Jux, thank you for taking care of our baby girl 👏👏🔥❤️."

adelakoku wrote:

"Not 1 or 2 but 3. Odogwu Silencer hataki mchezo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

ohenacs said:

"God bless our in-law and enrich his pocket more and more...Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

somuah.irene said:

"I just dey open teeth like mumu for here 😂😂😂😂."

inspired_cards said:

"Chioma! You do this one! That hyping 😆👊🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

haraoluwanimi4 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂JP forever 😍😍😍."

gladysyemoh1 said:

"Someone go go hair shopping ryt away and post asap...no name oooo."

olutoyinolusola wrote:

"Odogwu Juma Jux, thank you for taking care of our baby girl 👏👏🔥❤️."

callmevitamind wrote:

"Chioma good hair is one of the problems we have in this country 🤣🤣. “Which one be newly weds” “enjoyment”. “juma is busy spoiling priscy”."

Priscillia Ojo’s husband Juma Jux buys luxury hairs for her. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests

Fans were excited about the ceremony, and they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng