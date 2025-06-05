Nigerian TikTok celebrity Peller left fans and netizens in their emotions following his recent largesse

A video went viral showing the online comedian on the streets of Lagos and the assistance he gave to a homeless woman

The viral footage also captured the young lady’s reactions to the large sum she received, triggering reactions online

Nigerian TikTok celebrity Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, has put a smile on the face of a homeless woman living in Lagos.

The online comedian, during one of his live streaming sessions, came across a petty trader on a roadside and was moved to give her money.

Peller surprises homeless lady N500k. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

A viral video showed the moment Peller made a transfer of N500k to the homeless woman alongside cartoons of Indomie.

The young lady, on receiving the alert, knelt and bowed her head in appreciation while fighting to hold her tears.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis generated reactions online as they both shared different views about their relationship.

In a video that has gone viral, Jarvis was seen explaining that she is not in a romantic connection with Peller, but rather under a contract with him that she claims will expire.

The AI content creator confronted her man about his activities during a recent trip in Ghana, where he allegedly allowed a female fan to hug him from the back. She was upset by his behaviour and sought an apology, which he did not provide.

Peller came forward with an allegation about his woman and a male fan. He complained that he didn’t like how the man acted around her.

Jarvis addressed the matter by informing Peller that their content-based relationship was coming to an end. She then sent an emotional shout-out to her future husband, encouraging him to be faithful and wait for her.

Netizens react to Peller’s largesse

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michaelhutch1984 said:

"She first wait to see successful before she feel happy 😂😂😂😂."

rondaannette9 wrote:

"Daddy e never finish oo 😂 boy dey try avoid over budget 😂."

benny_hushi04 wrote:

"Say na I go collect my money back from them 😂😂😂😂.

tolzwrld65 wrote:

"So as I dey observe asherkine make I dey look for peller too."

venance_fwesh said:

"God bless peller."

temmytea_equisite_grill said:

"All this no go trend o 😢."

umbro_smallchops_and_grillz wrote:

"Keep it up @peller089 na man you be ogo 🙌."

iam_morenikeji8781 said:

"I’m genuinely happy for dis woman peller really did tried God bless you OGO and replenish ur pocket in multiple folds🙏🙏🙏."

afuyeganiu05 wrote:

"Well done @peller089 keep up the good work and God bless you more Amen."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' denial

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng