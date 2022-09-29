Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has also joined the race for a seat in Nigeria's political realm

The actress shared her campaign poster on her Instagram page and would be vying for a seat in the House of Representatives

The actress' fans have assured her of their undivided support as many commended her for such a move

Veteran Nollywood star Hilda Dokubo is ready to forgo her dedication to the movie industry for the greater good of the country.

The actress took to her Instagram page with her campaign poster that showed she is running for a seat in the Asalga/Akulga constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

Many support Hilda Dokubo's political ambition Photo credit: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

The actress noted that she is ready to serve and also declared her support for Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi.

"My dear people, I write to apply... Yours OBIdiently."

See the post below:

Followers drum support for Hilda Dokubo

kokopotbykoko:

"@hildadokubo we can't ask for a better representative. So approved and verified for election 2023 ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lynchy_luxury:

"Let's go,our voices needs to be heard this time "

reginaldonyema4:

"I wish you good luck in all your endeavors @hildadokubo ❤️"

meecappy:

"Now let the structure be built movement'"

officialgeny_o:

"Unstoppable Unstoppable Unstoppable Unstoppable locomotive movement !!!!!"

emekamarc:

"You are unanimously endorsed by the Nigerian youths. Carry go, my diva."

lady8915:

"We move."

lalaakindoju:

"As it should be!!!"

iam_aluma:

"I wish you success aunty Hilda. God almighty will protect you as you embark on this journey."

Mr Ibu attends Peter Obi's rally in Jos

Popular Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, trended on Twitter after he was spotted at the rally of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, which took place in Jos on Wednesday, September 28.

The actor’s presence at the rally sparked reactions as he, alongside some other celebrities, had in 2021, met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Videos shared online showed the moment Mr Ibu greeted Peter Obi and was also called on stage as he prayed for the supporters of LP.

Many netizens took to social media to share their reactions, with some hailing the veteran actor.

Source: Legit.ng