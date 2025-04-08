Actress Eniola Ajao has shared a fun video of her male colleague, Zubby Michael, showing his rare dance moves

The Yoruba actress shared the video ahead of the release of her new movie, Owanbe Thieves, featuring Zubby Michael and others

Zubby Michael's attire and dance moves in the video have since stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael recently showed his fun side as he was spotted in a video showing his energetic dance moves while grooving to a song.

The video which was shared by actress Eniola Ajao comes ahead of the release of her new movie, Owambe Thieves, that left colleagues and fans in anticipation.

Zubby Michael shows energetic dance moves in Yoruba attire. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby aka 'biggest actor in Africa', who played the role of Cheta, the desperate husband caught between survival and morality, was spotted in an outfit similar to that of a Yoruba man while showing his rare moves, in a bid to promote Eniola's incoming movie.

Sharing the fun video on her social media timeline, Eniola, who referred to Zubby as her husband, teased him over his display.

"Oko omo Yoruba My odogwu1 this dance no too much like this? @zubbymichael always a happy man. This is the way we’ll be graciously dancing to all cinemas come April 18 to watch Owambe Thieves," she wrote.

Owambe Thieves follows Cheta (Zubby) and Lola (Eniola Ajao) a young couple struggling to survive in the face of financial hardship.

Zubby and Eniola's desperation led them to a life of crime, robbing extravagant weddings where cash is thrown around with reckless abandon.

Zubby Michael wears Yoruba attire as he displays his dance moves. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Watch video of Zubby Michael showing his dance moves as he rocks Yoruba attire below:

Fans react as Zubby Michael shows his rare moves

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as fans praised Zubby Michael's acting prowess

sosa_pot wrote:

"The outfit looks so good on him."

nurse_qchizzy said:

"First time seeing my man dance Yoyoyo am kidding."

bagidikog reacted:

"Those are men oo Clear the highway for my 001 of Africa."

official_rawcash001 commented:

"See who Timini the compare himself with. Brother no forget to buy that Boi and his career."

itzucdaniel reacted:

"Weti this man no fit do, He can handle gun, He can act a pastor, A native doctor, A lover, Arrogant prince, Talent choke for here."

lan_nwoye_christian_ said:

"Na only one na no Dey too for 9ja."

chisomanosik reacted:

"I can't wait to watch this film.... am really looking forward to it."

helenkechrealty_ commented:

"See me smiling sheepishly, the attire is lit and my guy killed me with his dance."

house_of_kenny_royls said:

"First time seen my favorite actor dance awwwn nice moves sir."

bagidikog reacted:

"7 Star Generals... thank you for liking my comment Uhuru to the world."

Zubby Michael visits Zenco

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor paid businessman Zenco a visit at his residence.

However, an unusual drink Zenco served Zubby left people talking.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said:

"Drink wey make Zubby rob hand for knee no be small thing ohh."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng