A Nigerian lady could not hide her excitement after meeting popular Nigerian actor, Uzor Arukwe, at the airport

In the video, she posed with the talented actor who jokingly promised to buy her the airport and called her achalugo

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent encounter between a Nigerian lady and popular actor Uzor Arukwe at an airport has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared online, leaving many fans in awe.

Lady shares moment Uzor Arukwe jokingly promised to buy her airport Photo credit: @obinnaokoro95/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes as Uzor Arukwe calls her achalugo

The video was shared on TikTok by @obinnaokoro95, showing the lady's unexpected meeting with the talented actor.

In the clip, the lady posed with Arukwe, beaming with joy as he jokingly promised to buy her the airport.

The actor affectionately referred to her as "achalugo", adding to the lady's happiness over the encounter.

"He said he will buy me the airport. Guess who I saw at the airport this morning? You guessed right. Let's go say hi. Odogwu pararan. He said achalugo. It was nice meeting you Odogwu," the video's caption read.

Lady gushes after meeting Uzor Arukwe at airport Photo credit: @obinnaokoro95/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets Uzor Arukwe at airport

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their reactions.

Fans praised the lady's reaction and the actor's good-natured attitude, which made the encounter a memorable one.

@MINAJ HAIRLINE said:

@Hope Abayomi reacted:

"Make una allow this man rest now, ha! Oh. Since he acted that movie with Bambam, he has not rested from all of you. It haf do abeg."

@myown said:

"He seems to be humble, friendly and receptive. All the people who have met him said he's a good person."

@Oge-chi reacted:

"When you see him next time help sisterhood to kiss him, he did a wonderful job in that movie."

@Coach Uche said:

"Sis remember me in your paradise when he finaly bought the airport for you ooo."

@CalishaBliss 001 said:

@diamondbeautysecret1 said:

@the unknown reacted:

"You saw my babe at the airport. I am obsessed with this guy."

@Shine added:

"Such a jovial personality "he will buy u de airport."

Watch the video here:

Lady meets Uzor Arukwe at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement as she met with Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, at a restaurant.

She made a video with him and shared her observations about him during their unexpected meeting.

Source: Legit.ng