Actor Zubby Michael recently shared a video from his visit to billionaire and businessman Zenco's residence

Zubby Michael's visit to Zenco's residence comes a few days after the latter buried his mum in a lavish ceremony in Anambra

A clip showing an unusual drink billionaire Zenco served Zubby Michael has since become a topic among the actor's fans

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Zubby Michael has shared a video of him paying billionaire Cletus Orakwa, better known as Zenco, a visit at his residence.

Zenco made it to the spotlight a few days ago over videos from his mother's burial ceremony which saw the likes of Davido, Zlatan Ibile, Phyno and others taking the stage to perform.

One of the highlights from Zenco's mum's burial was a viral clip showing the billionaire dancing on stage with Phyno when the music star’s bouncer tried to send him away.

Phyno's bounce would go on to tender his sincere apology to the billionaire in a video that went viral.

Since then, Zenco has become a popular name among social media users.

Zubby Michael pays Zenco a visit

The Nollywood actor who was not spotted at the billionaire's mum's burial shared a clip of him with Zenco at his mansion.

Zenco, who seemed delighted to host Zubby, served him a drink from an unusual bottle blinking with light.

Sharing the video, the actor, in a caption, wrote,

"The burial never finish, with the man of the moment ZENCO communication."

Watch video as Zubby Michael visits billionaire Zenco's residence below:

Netizens react as Zubby Michael visits Zenco

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens couldn't help but ask questions about the drink Zenco served Zubby Michael. Others chose to speak highly of the billionaire businessman's lavish lifestyle.

Read the reactions below:

king_mullertv wrote:

"Nna what are you drinking hahaha More Grace brother Enjoy."

ndubestcontent said:

"Na that light I no understand Oga @zubbymichael."

iam_rco10 commented:

"Na alcohol wey dey blink light I wan dey drink now."

okorie7089 said:

"Eze doings, I too love ur way @zubbymichael U don't do because others are doing, my mentor for life."

henry_santario15 wrote:

"Drink wey make Zubby rob hand for knee no be small thing ohh."

engineertidy:

"Na wa o...we dey hustle to buy drink..una don dey drink the one wey carry light."

janemena said:

"Christmas don finish na. Make una disconnect the light for the bottle."

djoe004 said

"Abeg what is the name of that drink."

praisebillions_101 wrote:

"Zubby make men take one short from this drink na."

khyngp6544 added:

"I like As you rub hand for leg ...na d conclusion of the drink be that ...u must rub hand@for leg."

