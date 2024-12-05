Nigerian Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao is being criticized online after what happened recently at a party

In a video that is now trending on social media, Eniola Ajao was seen having fun when a fan came close to take pictures with her

However, a facial expression during his time unsettled netziens, who dragged her for treating a fan in such a way

Nigerians did not have one of the scenes of Skiymaker Kamo's wedding party, which involved Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao.

Recall that content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, finally married his longtime girlfriend Esther Olamide in a colourful event in Lagos state on Wednesday, December 4.

Eniola Ajao gets dragged online over her behaviour towards a fan. Credit: @eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerian celebrities in attendance include Kie Kie, Woli Agba, Adeniyi Johnson, Peju Johnson, and Eniola Ajao, to name a few.

Eniola Ajao gives fan dirty look

In a viral clip, Eniola Ajao was spotted doing a popular dance when a beautiful fan came close to her to take pictures. However, Eniola's countenance failed to impress many. They wondered why she gave dirty looks and still failed to smile at the camera.

The fan handled the situation with grace, smiling throughout and walking away after the picture was taken. The scenario is now viral online, and many slam Enioal Ajao for behaving pompously.

Watch the video here:

Fans trash Eniola Ajao's attitude

Read some reactions below:

@demiddleton_thrift11:

"At least e smile now nikini."

@ajibabehilal:

"When it’s there movie at the cinema they will be doing like a humble person shior I knew the lady is at fault by not telling you but at least give her a smile 😃 Awon celebrity ISONU."

@chinco_babee:

"What’s she feeling like, with her egungun be careful style 😂😂😂 the girl fine pass her self 😂."

@djyommex4real:

"At least a little smile goes a long way."

@real_tobby:

"One thing I can’t do sha ooo is too carry my phone go meet celebrities chai neva."

@cutie_porsh:

"Na d people wey Dey snap with them I blame…Mshewwwww."

@taye1164:

"Why she con behave like dat na ur fans see as u show attitude any way no be say u sabi act self."

@jokeadeleye:

"Bard wire yi por o."

@omojadesinuolami:

"What's with the attitude."

Eniola Ajao breaks silence amid Bobrisky drama

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao finally opened up about the drama surrounding her Ajakaju movie premiere.

The actress' premiere made headlines after popular crossdresser Bobrisky was awarded the best-dressed female celebrity at the event.

This resulted in much online talk, finally leading the movie producer to share her story in an interview.

Source: Legit.ng