Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola trends online after an excerpt from one of her recent movie scenes went viral

In the trending clip, the actress' effortless change of wigs in the same movie and for the same scene has caught the attention of many online

Several fans have reacted to the viral clip, noting the effortless change as a silly mistake caused by poor editing and a lack of attention to detail

Famous Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola trends online after a clip of one of her movie scenes emerged online and became a trending topic.

Toriola, in the viral movie scene, did something that most would say was impossible to do or achieve.

A movie scene by Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola trends online. Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

A video of the movie star went viral after the actress changed from one wig to another while still acting in the same scene.

"Na Oscar remain bayi" - Fans react

The clip has sparked several online reactions, with many calling out the movie's continuity manager and director for committing such a colossal blunder.

However, many have credited Wumi Toriola for her effortless capacity to maintain the same facial reaction despite acting in the same scene at different times and with different takes.

Watch the viral clip:

Fans react to Wumi Toriola's viral movie scene

Here are some of the comments the movie scene stirred online:

@ada_la_pinky:

" Seen this movie nd I laffed like crazyyyyy…. I been think say eye Dey pain me."

@mc_izhybee:

"Continuity manager in the mud….but unfortunately the continuity fit see ham make director talk say make dem improvise since the previous wig isn’t available.Yoruba film too dey improvise at the end of the day story go change for location."

@yet_unday:

"It’s the work of continuity , those pple really need to pay more attention not only to last things they said but also what they looked like. Overall , if e easy, make the person wey record and post produce one movie make we see."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Ginger wig na ginger wig, whether na curly or bob! E ginger abi e no ginger? Problem tiyin niyen."

@kexx_10:

"Nigerian and Indian movie I no know which one worse pass."

@thennamdikanaga:

"The continuity person in my opinion is not to be blamed. I blame the director . How can you allow this mess. Na small things like this dey vex me lool."

@officialthelma_:

"Continuity error, even the lady didn’t try."

@dareynow:

"What in the discontinued continuity is going on."

@bommie_sweet:

"Had to rewind this scene when i watched the movie cause e be like say eye dey pain me."

Wumi Toriola accuses colleagues of sponsoring bloggers against her

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Wumi Toriola, where she noted that she's had enough of the negative media attacks she's endured recently.

She took time to address this during an IG live session where she broke down in tears, noting that her colleagues are behind the online attacks.

During the IG session, Toriola affirmed that she's never had to sleep with men for money or sell her body to achieve the success she currently enjoys.

Source: Legit.ng