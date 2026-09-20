Popular TikTok streamer Peller opened up about his plans to return to school in a video circulating on Instagram

The streamer linked his decision to his desire to move in the same circles as Nigeria's wealthiest businessmen

Peller specifically named Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as the kind of people he wants to work and collaborate with

TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has opened up about his desire to return to school, and his reasons have got fans talking.

In a video that began circulating on Instagram on September 19, 2026, the streamer explained that his motivation is not purely academic.

Peller discusses returning to school and his ambition to associate with Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola. Photo: peller089/alikodangote/femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Rather, Peller wants to position himself to access and work with Nigeria's elite class of educated billionaires, mentioning Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola by name.

"The money I want to eat now is money of the educated rich men such as Dangote, Otedola, they should show me that love," he said.

Peller wants a seat at the table

Peller's argument was straightforward: Nigeria's wealthiest and most influential figures tend to surround themselves with educated people, and he wants to qualify for that inner circle.

"Educated rich people love to work with educated people, so I want to go back to school now because I want to be in the same room with Dangote and Otedola," he added.

Dangote's influencer choices inspired Peller

The streamer also pointed to a specific moment that appeared to motivate his thinking.

Peller, Jarvis' husband, referenced the influencers reportedly engaged around the Dangote Refinery IPO, noting that figures like Enioluwa and Tobe were called upon for that campaign rather than himself.

"When Dangote released his Dangote Refinery IPO shares, the influencers he called were Enioluwa and Tobe. Dangote, Otedola, Tony Elumelu, please, I'm educated and I want to stream with you guys," he said.

Watch Peller speak about Dangote and Otedola in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Peller's plans

Legit.ng compiled some fan reactions below:

@officialtrulil commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂 school don't teach composure"

@eckovista wrote:

"NEVER STOP DREAMING JOSEPH PELLER! 😂😂😂😂"

@darealfocus01 reacted:

"Peller wan dey whine una again😂"

@oluwagbotemi.esq shared:

"Don't let anyone tell you that your dream is too big boy!… Go for it!"

@dudu.joy stated:

"Good thinking, education will take you a long way even if you have money."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"The boy is always ready to work on himself. He's smart"

@w_o_d_s1 added:

"It's just to spice you up, you're already loved by many and that's a good one from you"

Peller sets his sights on returning to school as he hopes to connect with Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng