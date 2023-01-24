Actress Wumi Toriola has been forced to open up and address recent rumours about her private life that have been circulating on social media

Penning a lengthy note on Instagram, Toriola confirmed that her union has indeed packed up and it happened about a year ago

The actress, however, used the opportunity to strongly deny rumours that she was violent and physically attacked her mother-in-law

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has bowed to pressure and opened up about a portion of her life that she would have otherwise kept private.

The movie star recently penned a lengthy note on Instagram in which she addressed rumours about her marriage that have been making the rounds online.

Wumi Toriola breaks silence, admits marriage has packed up. Photo: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Without mincing her words, Toriola confirmed that her marriage has crashed and she parted ways with her husband about a year ago.

“Yes, it is true the marriage is over. We have gone out separate ways for over a year now. It didn’t work out, there was no need for drama hence my reason for not letting my fans know,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Addressing rumours of being a violent person and laying hands on her mother and mother-in-law, Toriola categorically stated that she isn’t a violent person.

“I am not a violent person. I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage,” she wrote.

Toriola mentioned how hurtful the accusations of beating up her mother are, as she disclosed that the woman has been deceased for over 20 years. The actress reiterated that she never laid hands on her in-law, adding that family members and neighbours can testify to her words.

Read full post below:

Social media users react

olayinkasolomon01 said:

"No one would ever pray for a failed marriage....when things happen they always blame the woman...Never judge a book by its cover....no need to shalaye move on.. stay happy...ur happiness matters❤️."

ayoolaiya said:

"May God protection continue to be on you strong and focused wumi."

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_ said:

"Gbam ✅ divorced is not the end of the life ✌ we need more strong women."

kemity said:

"I don’t understand people did not understand there is different between film and real life .mummy zion oke loke ❤️."

bukola_kemi1 said:

"It was your ex-husband that said it, he initially said ur enemy is dead, and you were once married to a deceitful man. It's obvious that d man was lying."

aunty_crissie said:

"You people will move from one blog to another and believe what they wrote but when the accused came out to speak their truth then you go about saying “it’s not necessary “. O necessary mai dears."

Ireti Doyle confirms divorce from colleague Patrick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle during an interview with Chude Jideonwo confirmed her divorce from colleague, Patrick Doyle.

Addressing disappointed fans, the Wedding Party star noted that she cannot sacrifice her life all for the sweet and perfect imaginations of fans.

"I had to choose me' that's the most important thing," she said.

Source: Legit.ng