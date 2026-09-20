New Zealand's immigration authority has published the full list of occupations eligible for the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)

The PSV covers 9 roles across farming and food processing industries, each assigned an official occupation code

Foreign workers in qualifying roles can use the visa to take up short-term seasonal employment across New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority has published the complete list of occupations that make foreign workers eligible to apply for a Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV), opening a pathway for people seeking short-term work in the country's key industries.

The list covers nine roles, each assigned a code under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) or the National Occupation List (NOL).

New Zealand shares how to earn a Peak Seasonal Work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand's Peak Seasonal visa job list

The qualifying occupations span agriculture, forestry, food processing, and related industries. The full list is as follows:

Aquaculture Worker (Mussel and Oyster Farm Worker only) Dairy Cattle Farm Worker (Calf Rearer) Dairy Cattle Farm Worker (Relief Milker) Forestry Worker Meat Boner and Slicer Meat Process Worker Seafood Process Worker Winery Cellar Hand Wool Handler

The roles reflect New Zealand's reliance on seasonal labour across its primary industries, particularly during peak harvest and production periods. Dairy farming, meat processing, seafood, and viticulture are among the country's most labour-intensive sectors, and the PSV is designed to help employers in these areas fill short-term workforce gaps with foreign workers.

To be eligible, applicants must hold a job offer in one of the listed occupations. Each role is tied to a specific ANZSCO or NOL code, which helps immigration officials verify that a candidate's work falls within the defined scope of that occupation.

Prospective applicants can review the full job list and begin their visa application through the New Zealand Immigration portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand explained how foreigners can check if their occupations qualify them for residency.

New Zealand exemption from Labour Market test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand listed two categories of jobs exempt from its Labour Market Test under the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme. These include roles paying at least NZ$67.12 per hour and eligible occupations on the country’s Green List.

For foreign workers, the rules could mean more than a simpler visa process. Income levels may also decide whether spouses and children can join them, work or study in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng