A captivating video of a young Nigerian woman making Amala, a traditional Yoruba dish, with an electric turner has gone viral and angered many online users.

The woman, who realised that she could prepare the delicious meal with less hassle and more speed with the handy device, was seen using it with enthusiasm and ease.

Lady seen turning amala with machine. Photo credit: TikTok/@olori_egacy

Source: TikTok

The electric turner is more effective and convenient than the usual wooden stick that is commonly used to stir the dough-like mixture of yam flour and hot water, which is less efficient and more exhausting.

Watch the video below:

Okhuoya-Daudu reacted:

"It can never be the same ... can someone please tag Enioluwa to come and do justice here biko."

Jhanny fade said:

"It can never be like the one you turn with turning stick that local one is the best."

OloriLagacy:

"U too like stress.. continue.. una go still explain why una dey use washing machine for me why not continue to Use ur hand."

Jessy:

"All those people saying it won't be nice like d one turned with stick I know U guys like suffer just make sure u don't use blender in ur home o."

Jude nonso:

"Na local soap or Amala."

Tof luxuryline:

"The amount of heavy metal toxin going down that amala. Worrisome."

User63363663636:

""My wife must use the real turning stick not this one":

Laurastoodhub:

"Na because of me them do this thing."

AdaezeBekee:

"Please where did you get this your mixer from and the name of it."

User7507903289384:

"Show us d beginning wen pouring the yam flour inside pot."

Olori Legacy:

"In the beginning, i definitely use the turning stick to make the paste first. but this machine is to help with the smoothness faster.. it save time."

Source: Legit.ng