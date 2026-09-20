NSCDC paraded suspended Niger State Commandant Suberu Aniviye at its Abuja headquarters alongside 23 other personnel linked to the deaths

Three additional personnel were suspended in connection with the incident as the Commandant-General promised full accountability

NSCDC ordered its flag to fly at half-mast across all formations for three days starting Sunday, September 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has publicly paraded Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, the suspended Niger State Commandant, and 23 other personnel at its national headquarters in Abuja over the deaths of suspected illegal miners who were in the Corps' custody in Niger State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, ACC Babawale Afolabi, confirmed that three additional personnel had been suspended in connection with the tragedy beyond those already identified earlier.

"Protective custody": NSCDC parades suspended commandant, 23 others. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Afolabi announced the development on Sunday, September 20, 2026,

Officers taken into custody

Afolabi said a joint operation carried out by the Commandant General's Special Investigation Squad (SIS) resulted in all officers and men of the Niger State Command linked to the misconduct being taken into protective custody at the national headquarters on September 17, 2026.

He said the personnel are undergoing interrogation and administrative disciplinary action, and will be made available to the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other panels for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to The Punch, Commandant-General Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi gave assurances that the investigation would follow due process and be conducted with full transparency and accountability, adding that any personnel found culpable would face both internal disciplinary measures and the full force of the law.

The 24 personnel named in connection with the incident include Commandant Subaru Siyaka Aniviye (SN: 3465); DCC Ajayi Philips (SN: 19546), cited for lack of supervision as Head of Intelligence and Investigation; DCC John Agrahau Chagwa (SN: 1571), also cited for lack of supervision as Head of Operations; DCC Obafemi Elvis (SN: 26234); ACC Stephen Tsado (SN: 19057); CSC Oluwadare Sunday (SN: 12648); CSC Annas Shittu Lamino (SN: 28882); SC Usman Isah Ndamaka (SN: 70016); DSC Aminu Sule Garba (SN: 66281); DSC Musa Marafa (SN: 66580); DSC Isah Sulaiman (SN: 44377).

Others include ASCI Hassan Muhammad (SN: 56218); ASCI Alhassan Muhammad (SN: 14232); Aliyu Sallah (SN: 67130); IC Abdullahi Sale (SN: 41683); IC Mohammed N. Sonfada (SN: 74351); Mohammed Jiya; Sale Adamu (SN: 46400); Haruna Muhammed (SN: 52659); CCA Baba Muhamma (SN: 44273); CAI Isah Sanusi (SN: 78586); CAI Liman Abubakar (SN: 72017); CAI Bala Usman (SN: 76178); and CAI Ahmed Wushishi (SN: 70502).

Flag flown at half-mast

The Commandant-General also directed that the NSCDC flag be flown at half-mast across all its formations nationwide for three days, beginning Sunday, September 20, 2026, as a mark of solemnity over the incident.

Afolabi said the Corps would continue to update the public on the progress and outcome of the investigation.

3 more NSCDC officers face suspension with possible disciplinary action and prosecution for those found culpable

Source: Original

FG reacts as 37 illegal miners die in Niger

Meanwhwil, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government expressed sorrow over the deaths of people arrested during an anti-illegal mining operation in Wushishi, Niger

The State Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo suspended the Niger State NSCDC commandant and ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The Minister of Information Mohammed Idris warned against prejudging the outcome and promised no one found culpable would be shielded.

Source: Legit.ng