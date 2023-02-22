Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently went live on Instagram in a bid to clear the air about negative stories making the rounds about her

The movie star particularly pointed fingers at a blog and claimed that some unknown colleagues are sponsoring the negative reports about her

A portion of Toriola’s live session went viral on social media and her fans had comforting words for the Nollywood star

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has had enough of negative press about her and she recently addressed the issue during an Instagram live session.

A portion of the session making the rounds on social media captured an emotional Toriola calling out anonymous colleagues in the entertainment industry working against her.

Nollywood's Wumi Toriola clears the air over disturbing rumours. Photo: @wumitoriola

According to the actress, a particular blog known as Twins Blog in collaboration with her industry colleagues is bent on soiling her good name.

Toriola made it clear that she has never had to sleep with men for money or sell her body to achieve the success she is currently enjoying. She dared anyone who has evidence of her alleged immoral conduct to come out with receipts.

In a different portion of the video, Toriola mentioned how she recently bought a house but has been scared to share the news because of what people will say. She, however, vowed to post it regardless of what naysayers put out.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

temitope_maraim said:

"Hate u kee, I love u for life o baby."

tttbabyyym said:

"I remember one time Oba Carrie her gist too wey she go beg for DM. That her fans where fighting her in WhatsApp for begging. What do I know? I like Wunmi cos she a fantastic actress but she should have ignored."

pemisire_ibrahim said:

"Whether them Dem hate you or not, whether dey try making people hate you. I still love you because I see you're unique even from the way you act it shows honestly."

karakata.exclusive said:

"Wunmi, don't mind them...omo ologo nie I dey gbadun you gan ni...leave them ori elegan lo daru."

iamfareedahadisa said:

"Who dem be? Der face no show, der shoe no shine….. na only gistlover we recognize , any other blog na bull dog ….. wunmi no send dem jare."

abukiano said:

"She works hard for her money I don't know why they want her down fall."

