An NDLEA officer drowned in River Ethiope in Obiaruku, Ukwuani LGA, while pursuing a suspect who jumped into the river to escape arrest

A second NDLEA officer who entered the river during the chase was rescued and taken to hospital for medical attention

The suspect successfully fled through the river, and an NDLEA official confirmed the incident, saying an investigation was ongoing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta State - An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has drowned in River Ethiope in Delta State after jumping into the water to pursue a drug suspect who leapt in to avoid arrest.

The incident occurred in the Obiaruku community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, over the weekend.

NDLEA officer dies in river while pursuing a suspected drug offender who escaped through the water. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

NDLEA operatives had arrested a man suspected of transporting illicit drugs and were escorting him towards the River Ethiope Bridge when the suspect broke free and jumped into the river.

At least two officers entered the water in pursuit. One of them drowned during the chase, while the other was pulled to safety and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

As reported by Daily Trust the suspect managed to escape through the river and had not been recaptured as of the time of reporting.

Body recovered after community rites

The incident took on an additional dimension because of local tradition. A source familiar with the matter described the drowning as puzzling, noting that the river at that point was not considered deep enough to kill a person.

Before the officer's remains could be released, the Obiaruku community required that traditional rites be performed for anyone who drowns in the River Ethiope. These rites included the provision of a goat alongside other specified items.

The corpse was recovered only after these requirements were fulfilled and was subsequently handed over to the NDLEA.

NDLEA opens investigation

When journalists contacted Delta State NDLEA Commander Halilu Hamidi for a response, he directed them to the agency's national spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

However, a separate NDLEA official confirmed that the incident had taken place and said the agency had opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the officer's death and determine its actual cause.

NDLEA launches an investigation into the officer’s death

Source: UGC

NDLEA arrests fleeing Mexican drug kingpin at Lagos airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA arrested Mexican cartel kingpin Arturo Carrera Loaiza at the Lagos airport on August 19, 2026, as he tried to flee Nigeria.

NDLEA linked Loaiza to a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Ebonyi State through CCTV footage and location data embedded in images recovered during the investigation.

The Ebonyi bust followed earlier NDLEA raids on meth labs in Ogun and Oyo states earlier in 2026, pointing to a wider transnational cartel network operating in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng