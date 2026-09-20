TV Continental (TVC) Your View co-host Akashat Ny'mat shared the news of her mother's passing on Saturday, September 19

The prominent media personality described her late mother as her first teacher, greatest supporter, and constant source of prayer

Fans, colleagues and well-wishers have since poured condolence messages onto Ny'mat's Facebook page

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Akashat Ny'mat, Your View co-host, has announced the death of her mother, sharing the painful news with her followers on Facebook on Saturday, September 19.

In an emotional post, the Edo-born media personality disclosed that her mother had passed away on Friday, September 18.

Akashat Ny'mat announces the death of her mother in a touching Facebook post. Photo credit: Akashat Ny'mat

Source: Facebook

"I have lost my mother. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un," she wrote, opening the post with the Islamic declaration of return to God.

Ny'mat pays tribute to late mother

Ny'mat went on to describe her mother as a woman whose life was shaped by love, kindness, and faith.

She wrote:

"She was a woman full of love, kindness and faith: my first teacher, my greatest supporter, and my constant prayer. My heart is broken, but I am grateful for a mother like her. May Allah forgive her and light up her grave."

The tribute painted a picture of a woman whose influence ran deep in her daughter's life, both personally and spiritually.

Akashat Ny'mat mourns late mum

Following the announcement, Ny'mat's Facebook page was flooded with messages of support from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who gathered to pray for the repose of the deceased and offer comfort to the grieving family.

Many of those who responded invoked prayers for her mother to be granted the Highest Garden in Paradise and for her shortcomings to be forgiven by God.

Apart from her television appearances on Lagos-based TVC, Akashat Zibri is also a lawyer. In 2016, she co-founded Cynosure Practice Barristers and Solicitors, where she currently serves as a managing partner. She is married to Zibiri Muhammed, a banker.

Read Ny'mat's full message on her Facebook page below:

Read more on Your View

Ogun deputy governor is bereaved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele announced the death of her cousin, Engr. Mukaram Oladayo Salako, who also served as her political associate.

Salako-Oyedele broke the news through a post on her verified Facebook page, saying she was deeply shaken by the development.

The deputy governor said Salako passed away while still in his 50s, describing him as someone who had appeared healthy and full of life before his sudden death. Salako-Oyedele said the news left both the family and those who worked closely with him struggling to make sense of what had happened.

Source: Legit.ng