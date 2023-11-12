A video of a lady's reactions to the moment she saw Kevin Ikeduba in what she thought was a public transport has gone viral online

In the viral video, the lady was on a moving bike was heard querying the actor on why he was riding in a public transport

While the Nollywood star stated that the car belonged to him, the lady persistently interrogated him

Popular actor Kevin Ikeduba was recently faced with an unexpected encounter with a lady who recognised him in a moving vehicle.

In the trending video on social media, the lady, who was on a bike known as Okada, expressed surprise to see Kevin alongside some other people in a car, which she labelled as public transport.

Replying to the lady from the car, Kevin said that the car in question belonged to him and wasn’t a vehicle for public transport.

However, despite his response, the lady kept on interrogating the actor as her bike drove past him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many expressed displeasure at the lady's action.

__sammmyy._:

"You dey bike dey record person wey dey inside car."

mmm_xxllmm_mmm:

"My Favorite Guy living freely NoFugazi."

cashbenkid:

"Been famous is so stressful you have to try to meet up to please people that don't even know how you wish to live your life."

favour_ugonnaya:

"Na person wey never chop three times daily sabi do rubbish pass werey de bike de ask who de inside car why him de public transport your papa get car you carry bike ode."

tolani_baby_:

"Celebrity no be human being like you e fit wan just explore and the werey Dey on top bike Dey cap."

otunba.armani:

"Whats the big deal ? We sit next to billionaires almost every day in new york train..."

official_oshamo:

"These are the type of people to push you to depression.. then ask why you’re depressed!"

Kevin Ikeduba links up with Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson stirred emotions with a video of her and some of her colleagues on a movie set.

Mercy expressed excitement as she met with Kevin Ikeduba. The duo exchanged pleasantries in a sweet video.

A fan wrote:

"Mercy Johnson is such an amazing darling. And Her husband has to be one of the most luckiest husband of the century."

