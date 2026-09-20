Canada's immigration authority published a full list of 1,107 approved fields of study that qualify graduates for a post-graduation work permit

The eligible courses span a wide range of disciplines, from agriculture and agri-food programmes to technical and professional fields

Nigerians and other international students planning to study in Canada can now check whether their chosen course qualifies them for the PGWP

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a comprehensive list of 1,107 approved Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes that qualify international graduates for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

The list allows prospective and current students to search for their specific field of study to confirm whether it meets the PGWP field of study requirement.

Canada lists the courses eligible for a post-fraduation work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada: What PGWP list covers

The PGWP is a work permit that allows international students who have graduated from a Canadian designated learning institution to work in Canada after completing their studies. The field of study requirement, introduced as part of tightened eligibility rules, means that not every programme automatically qualifies a graduate for the permit.

The newly published table covers a broad sweep of disciplines. Among the first entries listed are fields within:

Agriculture and agri-food Agricultural business and management Farm and ranch management Agribusiness operations, Agricultural power machinery operation.

The list extends well beyond these initial categories to cover over a thousand programmes across multiple sectors.

Canada: What this means for Nigerian students

For Nigerians considering the Japa route through Canadian education, this development carries significant weight. Choosing a course that does not appear on the eligible list could mean completing a full degree in Canada without qualifying for the work permit that many students rely on to build a life there after graduation.

With over 1,100 approved CIP codes now publicly searchable, students and their advisers can verify eligibility before committing to a programme. The table is searchable by both code and course title, making it straightforward to cross-check a specific field of study.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of six categories of study programmes that are eligible for a post-graduate work permit.

Canada names provinces offering immigration pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that released the list of 11 provinces and territories offering immigration pathways through the Provincial Nominee Programme. Each region sets its own requirements and decides how many applicants it can nominate for permanent residence.

We shared details about why Quebec and Nunavut are excluded from the programme, and what this means for Nigerians exploring the japa route to Canada. With provinces seeking workers who match their local needs, the PNP could offer an alternative to applicants who may not score highly enough under Express Entry.

Source: Legit.ng