A video from Streams of Joy International captured the moment Pastor Jerry Eze acknowledged Peter Obi during Sunday service

The congregation erupted in applause as Obi attended the September 20 service themed 'And God Did What He Said'

Nigerians online split over the visit, with some praising Obi's presence and others questioning the timing ahead of the 2027 elections

A video making the rounds online has sparked heated debate after Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International acknowledged the presence of Peter Obi during a Sunday church service on September 20, 2026.

In the footage from the live service, Pastor Eze introduced Peter Obi to the congregation, which responded with loud applause and visible enthusiasm.

Peter Obi attends Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International church service. Photo: realjerryeze/peterobi

Source: Instagram

The service was held under the theme, "And God Did What He Said," and the moment of recognition quickly stood out as the clip circulated across social media platforms.

Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor and the Labour Party's presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 election, has been widely described as the frontrunner for the 2027 presidential race under the new Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has a well-documented history of attending public religious events as part of his civic engagements.

Pastor Jerry Eze and Streams of Joy International

Pastor Jerry Eze leads Streams of Joy International and is the convener of the widely followed New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) platform.

Visits by prominent political figures to high-profile churches rarely go unnoticed in Nigeria, where religion and politics are deeply intertwined in public life.

Watch the Moment Pastor Jerry Eze announces Peter Obi’s presence in church in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Peter Obi's video

Online reactions ranged from admiration to outright scepticism. Several users questioned whether the church visit carried any real political weight.

@ambassadors714 wrote:

"It was such a thunderous applause. Even Pst Jerry looked surprised."

@Hon_Tallmoney raised a pointed question:

"1. Do 50% of the church members have PVC. 2. Will those that have PCV come out to Vote. Elections are not won by clapping of hands, cheering a candidate with sounds and noise.. Election are won by numbers and that number means VOTE."

@its_Miguel04 was blunter:

"Na only when election near this one they run go all the church headquarters in Nigeria."

@SPENCERWRITES01 added:

"Me and people wey Dey church today 😂 weytin we wan talk 😂 tinubu is all our problem but that one no mean say na obi be our solution."

@ebuksunique01 was equally critical:

"Hypocrites. Using the house of God for projecting your political career!! Election don reach u con remember say church dey exist 🤣🤣."

Not everyone was dismissive, however.

@Stjepan05075253 added:

"If you no like am let your candidate go there too."

@Foxyblueu offered a more reflective take:

"It's always commendable when leaders maintain a connection with the people, especially in spiritual spaces. True governance requires understanding hearts and minds."

Peter Obi’s presence at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church draws reactions. Photo: realjerryeze/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze’s church refunds N1.6m mistakenly sent to its account

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International confirmed it had refunded N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by Sandra Okpara.

The church said it became aware of Okpara’s social media appeal, contacted her and investigated the transaction before reversing the funds.

Okpara later confirmed receiving the full amount at about 6:22 am on Saturday after a church staff member contacted her.

Source: Legit.ng