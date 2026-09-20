Charly Boy shared a cryptic post after Obasanjo got emotional while speaking about him on Isbae U's podcast

The former president's emotional reaction during the interview caught many viewers off guard and sparked conversation online

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some praising the bond between the two men

Veteran entertainer and activist Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, had a brief but loaded response after former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo became visibly emotional while discussing him on a popular podcast.

On Saturday, September 19, Charly Boy took to his verified X (Twitter) account with just six words: "And OBJ wept for Charlyboy."

Charly Boy reacts to Obasanjo's comment about him on Isbae U's podcast. Credit: obasanjo/areafada

Source: Instagram

The moment occurred during an episode of Isbae U's podcast, where Obasanjo sat down for what viewers described as a candid, generational conversation.

At some point during the session, the former president got emotional while speaking about Charly Boy's late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, describing him as one of the few Nigerians he truly held in high esteem.

"Ah, he has a good father. Oh, Justice Oputa. Oh, what a great man.

How I wish Charly Boy had resembled him. Oh, I wish. Oh, that man was one of the few Nigerians I respect when he was alive," he said.

Charly Boy ignites reactions with comment about Obasanjo after podcast with Isbae U. Credit: areafada

Source: Instagram

See Charly Boy's post that sparked the reactions below:

Reactions to Charly Boy's post

Nigerians on social media were quick to weigh in after the post went up on X; read the comments below:

@jonathanjames61 wrote:

"It was a great experience bridging the gap of older generation with the younger ones you all need to see the full interview it was like grandpa to grandson talk. Thanks BeU Babi. Cool memory lane talk, Not our BAT who goes to dine with French snipers."

@jayhatesyoutoo commented:

"You will know they are close 😂 thats how male friends behave always insulting themselves"

@LeviTechPMP shared:

"I love what baba has to say about how he took care of his parents."

@decent_danielo wrote:

"You've got a great father, buh your own life don jaga jaga sir."

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng