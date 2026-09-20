Charly Boy Reacts as Obasanjo Gets Emotional Talking About Him on Isbae U's Podcast
- Charly Boy shared a cryptic post after Obasanjo got emotional while speaking about him on Isbae U's podcast
- The former president's emotional reaction during the interview caught many viewers off guard and sparked conversation online
- Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some praising the bond between the two men
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Veteran entertainer and activist Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, had a brief but loaded response after former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo became visibly emotional while discussing him on a popular podcast.
On Saturday, September 19, Charly Boy took to his verified X (Twitter) account with just six words: "And OBJ wept for Charlyboy."
The moment occurred during an episode of Isbae U's podcast, where Obasanjo sat down for what viewers described as a candid, generational conversation.
At some point during the session, the former president got emotional while speaking about Charly Boy's late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, describing him as one of the few Nigerians he truly held in high esteem.
“I had no respect for him”: Obasanjo recalls emotional moment that changed his mind about Charly Boy
"Ah, he has a good father. Oh, Justice Oputa. Oh, what a great man.
How I wish Charly Boy had resembled him. Oh, I wish. Oh, that man was one of the few Nigerians I respect when he was alive," he said.
See Charly Boy's post that sparked the reactions below:
Reactions to Charly Boy's post
Nigerians on social media were quick to weigh in after the post went up on X; read the comments below:
@jonathanjames61 wrote:
"It was a great experience bridging the gap of older generation with the younger ones you all need to see the full interview it was like grandpa to grandson talk. Thanks BeU Babi. Cool memory lane talk, Not our BAT who goes to dine with French snipers."
@jayhatesyoutoo commented:
"You will know they are close 😂 thats how male friends behave always insulting themselves"
@LeviTechPMP shared:
"I love what baba has to say about how he took care of his parents."
@decent_danielo wrote:
"You've got a great father, buh your own life don jaga jaga sir."
Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.
In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.
The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng