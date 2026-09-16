New Zealand's Immigration Authority has confirmed 10 trades occupations will join the Green List Work to Residence pathway from August 2025

The occupations span the metals and automotive trades sectors, covering roles from welders and fitters to panel beaters and vehicle painters

The government also announced updates to the median wage thresholds required for skilled resident visas alongside the new additions

New Zealand has expanded its Green List of in-demand occupations, adding 10 trades roles to the Work to Residence pathway, opening a clearer route to permanent residency for skilled tradespeople.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the changes took effect on 18 August 2025, following a government announcement in June of the same year. The update also includes revised median wage thresholds for skilled resident visas, which will be adjusted in line with the new occupational additions.

New Zealand releases occupations eligible for work-to-residence pathway. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: 10 occupations on Green List

The roles added to the Work to Residence pathway are concentrated in the metals and automotive trades.

They include:

Metal Fabricator Metal Machinist (First Class) Fitter (General) Fitter and Turner Fitter Welder Pressure Welder Welder Panel Beater Vehicle Painter Paving Plant Operator

These occupations are added to New Zealand's Green List, a register of roles the country has identified as critical to meeting its workforce needs. Workers in Green List occupations typically have access to accelerated pathways to permanent residency compared with those in roles not featured on the list.

What Work to Residence pathway means

The Work to Residence pathway allows eligible workers to gain employment in New Zealand on a work visa and, after meeting certain criteria, apply for permanent residence. Inclusion on the Green List signals that the government has recognised a genuine shortage in these trades and is actively seeking to attract qualified professionals to fill the gaps.

The addition of these ten roles is particularly relevant for skilled tradespeople across Africa and other regions who are considering emigrating to New Zealand. Countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana have produced a significant number of workers in the engineering, fabrication, and automotive sectors, and the new pathway could be a viable option for those who qualify.

The decision of the federal government to update the median wage thresholds simultaneously suggests a broader review of the conditions attached to skilled resident visas, though the specific figures will apply based on individual circumstances at the time of application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced two countries whose citizens can stay longer than one year on Working Holiday visas.

New Zealand changes visa process for families

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand published a new visa process for families of foreign workers and students. The changes affect 12 family visa applications that were moved to the enhanced Immigration Online platform on June 1, 2026.

Applicants with unfinished forms in the old system now face a key choice: submit them there or start again on the new portal. The affected visas cover partners and children of workers, students, and military personnel, making the update important for families planning their future in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng