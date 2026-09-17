Canada's International Experience Canada (IEC) programme allows young adults from 36 countries to legally work and travel in the country

The programme sets an age window, though foreign applicants from certain countries are treated differently

The full list of eligible countries spans Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, with no African nation included on the list

Canada has released the age requirements and full list of eligible countries for its International Experience Canada (IEC) programme, a government-backed initiative that allows young people to work and travel across the country.

The programme, run by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), is open to applicants between the ages of 18 and 35. However, nationals from certain participating countries must be no older than 30 to qualify.

Canada shares the age requirement for its Work and Travel programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The IEC is designed to help participants gain international work experience, sharpen their English or French language skills, and fund extended travel across Canada.

Countries eligible for Canada's IEC Programme

A total of 36 countries and territories are confirmed as eligible to participate. The list is dominated by European nations and includes:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Chile Costa Rica Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Republic of Korea (South Korea) San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Kingdom

Notably, no African country features on the eligibility list, meaning citizens from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent cannot access the programme under its current framework.

Canada: What the programme offers

Through the IEC, eligible young adults can apply to work legally in Canada for a defined period, using their earnings to support travel and living costs. The programme positions itself as more than a work opportunity, presenting participants with a chance to experience Canadian culture, build a professional track record in an international environment, and develop fluency in one of Canada's two official languages.

Applicants who meet the age and nationality requirements can find the full details on how to apply through the official IRCC website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada announced one category of foreigners that cannot be sponsored to become permanent residents.

Canada mentions conditions for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced four conditions foreigners must meet to apply for a work permit from outside the country in 2026. The requirements include proof of enough money, complete documents and evidence that applicants will leave Canada before their permits expire.

But the amount applicants need varies from person to person. It depends on family size, the community they plan to settle in and the work permit programme, while some programmes may come with extra rules and special application instructions.

Source: Legit.ng