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Canada Releases Age Requirement for Citizens of 36 Countries to Qualify for Work and Travel Scheme
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Canada Releases Age Requirement for Citizens of 36 Countries to Qualify for Work and Travel Scheme

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • Canada's International Experience Canada (IEC) programme allows young adults from 36 countries to legally work and travel in the country
  • The programme sets an age window, though foreign applicants from certain countries are treated differently
  • The full list of eligible countries spans Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, with no African nation included on the list

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Canada has released the age requirements and full list of eligible countries for its International Experience Canada (IEC) programme, a government-backed initiative that allows young people to work and travel across the country.

The programme, run by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), is open to applicants between the ages of 18 and 35. However, nationals from certain participating countries must be no older than 30 to qualify.

Canada has announced age requirement for Work and Travel programme
Canada shares the age requirement for its Work and Travel programme. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The IEC is designed to help participants gain international work experience, sharpen their English or French language skills, and fund extended travel across Canada.

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Countries eligible for Canada's IEC Programme

A total of 36 countries and territories are confirmed as eligible to participate. The list is dominated by European nations and includes:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Chile
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hong Kong
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Italy
  19. Japan
  20. Latvia
  21. Lithuania
  22. Luxembourg
  23. Netherlands
  24. New Zealand
  25. Norway
  26. Poland
  27. Portugal
  28. Republic of Korea (South Korea)
  29. San Marino
  30. Slovakia
  31. Slovenia
  32. Spain
  33. Sweden
  34. Switzerland
  35. Taiwan
  36. United Kingdom

Notably, no African country features on the eligibility list, meaning citizens from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent cannot access the programme under its current framework.

Canada: What the programme offers

Through the IEC, eligible young adults can apply to work legally in Canada for a defined period, using their earnings to support travel and living costs. The programme positions itself as more than a work opportunity, presenting participants with a chance to experience Canadian culture, build a professional track record in an international environment, and develop fluency in one of Canada's two official languages.

Read also

UK announces 34 countries whose citizens can apply for ETA after April 2, 2025

Applicants who meet the age and nationality requirements can find the full details on how to apply through the official IRCC website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada announced one category of foreigners that cannot be sponsored to become permanent residents.

Canada mentions conditions for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced four conditions foreigners must meet to apply for a work permit from outside the country in 2026. The requirements include proof of enough money, complete documents and evidence that applicants will leave Canada before their permits expire.

But the amount applicants need varies from person to person. It depends on family size, the community they plan to settle in and the work permit programme, while some programmes may come with extra rules and special application instructions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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