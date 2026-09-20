A political strategist says the public fight between Wike and APC governors reveals two clashing 2027 election strategies within Tinubu's camp

The Wike-Uzodimma fracas risks splitting votes in Rivers, Kwara, Gombe, and Cross River — key states where Wike's network runs deep

Dare Akinniyi of the New Democratic Frontiers argues that every day Tinubu manages internal fights is a free day for Atiku to campaign

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The very public dispute between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a bloc of APC governors, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, is being read by political observers as the most serious crack in President Bola Tinubu's political camp ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, a political and social communication strategist and spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, said the clash is not simply a personality dispute.

Akinniyi says Wike’s battle with APC governors clears the 2027 path for Atiku and ADC. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/@atiku/Hope Uzodimma

Source: UGC

Akinniyi said the clash reflects two fundamentally different visions of how to deliver a Tinubu victory in 2027.

He made this known during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend

Two strategies, one crisis

Wike's approach, according to Akinniyi, is built on presidential-only loyalty. By keeping his PDP structure active in Rivers State and beyond while delivering votes for Tinubu at the top of the ballot, Wike retains personal leverage.

When he described APC governors as "politically lazy," Akinniyi says Wike was telling them to mobilise at polling units rather than rely on Tinubu's name to carry their own local races.

The APC governors see things differently. Their concern is that a minister who remains aligned with the PDP, and who is building what many describe as a parallel political structure, cannot genuinely be described as loyal to the APC.

He said their fear is practical: if voters are encouraged to back Tinubu for president but reject APC candidates for governor and senate, many of them will lose their seats. That risk is felt most sharply in Rivers, Kwara, Gombe, and Cross River.

Who gains from the fight

Akinniyi argues that the biggest beneficiary of this internal war is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC's central argument in 2027 is that the APC is fragmenting. A sitting federal minister calling APC governors "politically lazy" on live television, while those same governors pass a vote of no confidence in his coalition, hands the opposition exactly the evidence it needs to make that case credible.

The strategist also pointed to the risk of ticket-splitting. If Wike's Rainbow Coalition, which draws from APC, PDP, Labour, and Action Alliance members, campaigns on a message of voting Tinubu for president while backing other parties down the ballot.

He said Atiku will benefit directly in the North Central, South-South, and South East. A fragmented APC base in those regions requires less work from the ADC at the grassroots.

"Wike himself said Atiku failed to reach 10% of the vote in Rivers State in 2023 and vowed the same outcome in 2027. But the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers is itself divided, with no agreement yet on a governorship candidate between Chinda and a riverine alternative."

Akinniyi noted that candidates such as Gabriel Pidomson for the ADC and Dumo Lulu-Briggs for the NDC could benefit from the voters both Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara are leaving behind.

Beyond Rivers, Akinniyi warned that every day President Tinubu spends brokering peace between his minister and his governors is a day Atiku can spend campaigning freely in the Northwest and Northeast, where the former vice president has already been intensifying his ground efforts.

Akiniyi says Wike-APC governors fight gives Atiku free campaign days. Photo credit:@atiku/Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike vs APC governors: Tinubu intervenes in rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu was expected to step in and broker peace between Wike and APC governors over the 2027 election dispute.

A senior presidential aide said the intervention, which could happen abroad, was linked to concerns the rift might damage Tinubu's re-election chances.

South East APC leaders and a former House Minority Leader had both publicly condemned Wike's comments and his Rainbow Coalition push.

Source: Legit.ng