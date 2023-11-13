Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing the state of a man's passport after his kids tampered with it

What were supposed to be blank pages meant for visa approvals now had tic-tac-toe games played with pen

Many netizens who watched the video faulted the man for not keeping the document out of their reach

A video of a passport rubbished by kids has surfaced on the internet and got many people talking.

TikToker, @elisong.1, shared the video on the social media platform with the caption:

"We sometimes are in battle with our kids."

It is not clear if the passport belonged to the TikToker who shared the video. Legit.ng observed the Republic of India issued the passport.

Its blank pages, meant for visa approvals or rejections, had the game tic-tac-toe written in pen in its place.

The man flipped the passport's pages to show pen scribblings scattered on other blank pages. People criticised him for being careless with such an important document.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Immigration Service has advised people not to pay agents and released three links for passport applications from home.

Netizens react to man's ruined passport

justifeh said:

"If you give them book they no go write inside o. Na the one you keep them Dey Dey creative with."

Ayomide Alimi317 said:

"Not the kids fault. He/she thinks it’s just a book. Why would you keep someone so delicate where it can be found easily?"

Akwasi Frimpong said:

"Lesson Learnt Buy Them A Drawing ✍ Board..Befor They Start Painting The Wall."

Elladenyo design said:

"If no embassy will sign in for us to travel....then our kids will so we stay with them...after all signing be signing."

Veeda said:

"Herh my heart is paining me for you, what children cannot do does not exist."

Miss_wigs said:

"I can’t relate coz these important documents are not to be left carelessly around,u shd be more cautious."

Tam Thricker said:

"If naa me pikin aswear ago sell am go buy new one God forgive me."

Lady in Lebanon cries out over her missing passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in Lebanon had lamented after her passport went missing out of the blues.

The lady said that after her contract with the boss ended, the man said he could not find her passport.

According to her, the man took her passport the same day she arrived in the foreign country. Sensing his dishonesty, the lady came online to seek help. Many people who have had the same experience as hers hoped she would get out of the terrible situation soon.

