Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently got people talking online after a video clip of her begging her fans to help her win an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) went viral

In the trending clip, Funke Akindele noted with a cheeky comment using Davido's viral song Unavailable while noting that she was available for the award of the best actress

Of all the accolades Funke Akindele has been able to accost herself within the movie industry over the years, this is the only one that has eluded her

Ace Nigerian actress and movie producer Funke Akindele trends online after a video of her begging her fans to vote for her as the best actress in Africa at the 2023 AMVCA awards.

Cheekily, the Nollywood star twisted the popular Davido's song Unavailable around, noting that she's available and now ready for the prize of Africa's best actress, which has eluded her for a while now.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele stirs emotions online, begging fans to vote for her as AMCVA's Best Actress for 2023. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Other Nollywood actresses in the same category duelling for the AMVCA's gong as Africa's best Actress include Bimbo Ademoye, Ini Edo, Osas Ighodaro, Queen Nwokoye, Ini-Dima Okojie and Scarlett Gomez.

Battle On Buka gets ten nominations at AMVCA

Funke Akindele's Battle On Buka was one of the most nominated movies for this year's AMVCA awards, with 10, just one short of Jade Osiberu's 12.

While her TV series My Siblings and I also got one nomination.

See the video of Funke Akindele begging fans to vote for her:

See how netizens reacted to the video

@folagade_banks:

"Mama available or not na you get this awards oo❤."

@idsignatures:

"We need to let her bring it home pls fams go and vote and the voting is going on ."

@danieludehdante:

"I have been voting for you, no worry, Na u go win am. Street love you."

@sotayogaga:

"Who fine don fine ❤️."

@jagabanyoutube:

"If we don't vote for BOX OFFICE QUEEN, who else are we voting for then? Let's vote massively and even aggressively. We gat this Her Excellency."

@oyin_toh_kansola:

"Don't worry Iya ibeji ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we gat you."

@officialolajumokelawal:

"@funkejenifaakindele Looking Dashingly Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️Well Deserved Maami. I Celebrate you before Now and Always."

@bold_judy3118:

"You deserve it."

@peace_godfrey22:

"You’re definitely getting it mummy cause who else is better."

@arkofbulrushes:

"You won't win, bcus na the only thing wey Toyin take senior you be dis."

Funke Akindele breaks record as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes the highest-earning box-office movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood superstar actress and movie producer Funke Akindele has proven again that she's her only competition.

According to FilmOne, Funke Akindele-Bello's latest movie, Battle On Buka Street, hit N640m in its total gross earnings at the box office, officially surpassing the previous record.

It is significant to know that Funke Akindele's movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga used to hold the record at N636m before it was usurped by another of the politician's films.

