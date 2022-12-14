Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently premiered a new cinema project, which she tags as a film that tells the true Nigerian story

The actress spoke to Legit.ng about her new film where she explained the inspiration behind it and why she chose to tell a story about Nigerian culture, and food but in a funny way

Funke Akindele revealed that her new movie Battle On Buka Street is a celebration of Nigerian culture and food portrayed with a hilarious twist

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele finally broke her silence about her recently estranged marriage with entertainment mogul, JJC Skillz.

The actress who recently held the premiere of her box office film, 'Battle on Buka Street', shared her thoughts with Legit.ng on a number of things in this interview.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, talks about her new movie in a recent interview. Photo credit:@funkejenifaakindele

The Jenifa actress spoke about her new movie and the inspiration behind its plot, while also explaining what happened in her second marriage and why it crashed.

Battle on Buka Street is a celebration of our culture, and our food while preaching oneness

Speaking on her new movie, 'Battle on Buka Stree', Fuke gave an insight into what inspired the film:

"Battle on Buka Street tells the Nigerian story, an insight into our culture, and an appreciation of our food but done from an entertaining and comical angle woven with many moral lessons."

The future of the young person is at stake in Lagos - Akindele

Funke Akindele also had this to say when we asked her what she stands to gain by going into politics;

"As a young person in Lagos, I'm bothered because our future is at stake if we continue to live like this in Lagos. No matter your tribe, as long as you live in Lagos, and you're tired of the standard of living, the present situation of things, and there is a feeling that it is time for a change, well now you have it. That is the succour my principal and I intend to provide."

JJC Skillz parts ways with Funke Akindele after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that after months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family and things are now beyond repair.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at the insistence of his wife.

