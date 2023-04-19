Global site navigation

“Wife to a King”: Tchidi Chikere’s First Ex-wife, Sophia Williams, Brags Amid His Marriage to Third Wife
Celebrities

“Wife to a King”: Tchidi Chikere’s First Ex-wife, Sophia Williams, Brags Amid His Marriage to Third Wife

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Sophia Williams, went online to gush about her substance and her attainments
  • Taking to Instagram, the beautiful movie star shared a video and described herself as the wife of a king
  • The mother of three also hailed herself as a queen mother and the heart of her husband, stirring reactions among netizens

Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams, sent netizens drooling as she bragged and showered praises on herself amid her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere’s marriage.

Sophia posted a beautiful video on her Instagram page, complimenting herself.

Sophia Williams, Tchidi Chikere's first wife, Tchidi Chikere
Tchidi Chikere's first ex-wife Sophia shared a photo as she hyped herself. Credit: @divialoussopy, @tchidichikereofficial
Source: Instagram

The mother of three sons referred to herself as the wife of a king, a queen mother, and a mogul.

In the caption, Sophia wrote:

“Nwata di ka drawing ✍️ onye Siri ya. Wife to a king. La diva, Queen mother. Skin goddess, Mogul, Ugegbe Oyibo. Obi di ya (Heart of her husband)."

See her video below:

Netizens react to Sophia’s post

ifynwawulu:

"Anyanwu ututu biko fire dey go ooo."

young_mula187:

"Someone pls call the fire service❤️❤️."
yandishal:
"When did you start this stupidity? Were you waiting to get married? Respect yourself."

busimhl:

"I remember meeting you in London one day around East London, you are such a down to earth lady, very lovely & beautiful you are. ❤️❤️❤️"

