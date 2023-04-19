Actress Osas Ighodaro couldn't hide her excitement over her recent nomination at the AMVC Awards

The beautiful actress shared an adorable video of her dancing to singer Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop

She also congratulated other nominees as many of her colleagues and fans gushed over her video

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro was among the actresses nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

To celebrate the new feat, the talented actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of her with some kids and colleagues dancing to singer Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop on another movie set.

Osas Ighodaro celebrates AMVCA nominations. Credit: @officialosas

Osas, who was nominated for her role in the movie Man of God, also penned a congratulatory message to other nominees.

She wrote:

"Congratulations to all the nominees especially @bolanleaustenpeters and @ms_dsf and the entire #ManofGod team!!! Let’s bring it home!!!! ."

Watch the video of her dancing below:

Legit.ng recalls Osas was nominated in the same category in 2022.

Netizens react to Osas Ighodalo's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

ritalynna:

"Congratulations super star."

betty_bethelkef:

"Congratulations you've always been my num 1 role model."

bigsamrobert82:

"Congratulations Osassd @officialosas call me I go send my account make we celebrate ."

stannze:

"Osasssssssssss Storming that stage again ."

ritalynna:

"So wait oh all this children done dance with my woman crush and am yet to meet her in person, God of these children locate me ."

de_tastiest_hub:

"Mamaaaaaaa na you dey win this one abeg. You were on in the movie."

barbietashar:

"You deserve it o jare❤️ .... Y'all go see that movie and thank me later."

ife1_00:

"You are beautiful❤️ you still con sabi dance God create you completely."

