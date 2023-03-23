The official date for the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been announced as shortlisting of nominees begin

The event will take a different shape as it is set to be a three-day procession that would include a cultural day event and the celebration of digital content creators and young filmmakers' day

According to the organisers, the 9th edition of the AMVCA will hold in Lagos, with the main event commencing on May 20, 2023

Wheels have been set in motion to celebrate Africa's film industry, its incredible talents and creativity as the renowned African movie award show, AMVCA, officially announces the date for its 2023 edition.

In partnership with Multichoice, the organisers of the 9th edition of the AMVCA have announced the date for the 2023 awards, the head judges for the event and its plan.

The AMVCA announces the official date for the 2023 edition and calls for entries as shortlisting for nominations begins. Photo credit: @the_amvcas_official

Source: Instagram

According to Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at Multichoice, the awards have become a yardstick for measuring excellence in the Nigerian movie industry and in Africa as a whole, and this edition is set to be unique.

Dr Tejumola further disclosed that this year's edition received 40% more movie entries than in 2022. While also announcing that the event would take place for three days.

The show will start on May 18 with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala on May 19. The celebration will climax with the Award Night on May 20.

See an excerpt of Dr Busola Tejumola's speech from the event below;

"The AMVCA has in the last 8 years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation."

She continued, saying;

"We will be hosting a 3-day event that has begun with the call to entry which ended March 17. We have a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the last edition. Shortlisting has begun, and we will move to the judging phases. The Head Judge for the 9th AMVCA is the veteran film director, producer and writer Femi Odugbemi. The nominee announcement will be on April 9, at 7 pm, across all Africa Magic channels, after which the voting portal will open."

She added that the AMVCA is committed to celebrating the incredible talents in the African film and TV industry and the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras, to encourage them to keep telling authentic African stories.

