AMVCA 2023: Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood Movie Steals the Show With 11 Nominations, Full List Drops
- The 2023 edition of the prestigious AMVCA ceremony is fast approaching and stakeholders in the entertainment industry are excited
- Interestingly, nominees for this year’s award were announced over the weekend and Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood almost stole the show
- BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre equally scored his first-time nomination as an actor and Legit.ng has compiled a full list of nominees
Official nominations for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) have finally been announced on Sunday night, April 16.
As expected, social media has been awash with mixed reactions as many celebrated the nominations of their favourite movies and actors, while others grumbled at the noticeable snubs.
Rave-of-the-moment filmmaker, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood movie was a big winner of the night as the production bagged a total of 11 nominations.
Legit.ng has compiled a full list of nominees below:
1. Best Sound Editor in a movie or TV series
2. Best overall movie
3. Best director
4. Best soundtrack in a movie or TV series
5. Best picture editor in a movie or TV series
6. Best art director in a movie or TV series
7. Best TV series
8. Best original drama series
9. Best original comedy series
10. Best unscripted original
11. Best telenovela
12. Best movie West Africa
13. Best movie East Africa
14. Best movie Southern Africa
15. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series - Igbo
16. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series -Hausa
17. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series -Yoruba
18. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series - Swahili
19. Best documentary
20. Best actor in a comedy drama, movie or TV series
