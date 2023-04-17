The 2023 edition of the prestigious AMVCA ceremony is fast approaching and stakeholders in the entertainment industry are excited

Interestingly, nominees for this year’s award were announced over the weekend and Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood almost stole the show

BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre equally scored his first-time nomination as an actor and Legit.ng has compiled a full list of nominees

Official nominations for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) have finally been announced on Sunday night, April 16.

As expected, social media has been awash with mixed reactions as many celebrated the nominations of their favourite movies and actors, while others grumbled at the noticeable snubs.

Full nomination list for AMVCA 2023. Photo: @the_amvcas_official

Rave-of-the-moment filmmaker, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood movie was a big winner of the night as the production bagged a total of 11 nominations.

Legit.ng has compiled a full list of nominees below:

1. Best Sound Editor in a movie or TV series

2. Best overall movie

3. Best director

4. Best soundtrack in a movie or TV series

5. Best picture editor in a movie or TV series

6. Best art director in a movie or TV series

7. Best TV series

8. Best original drama series

9. Best original comedy series

10. Best unscripted original

11. Best telenovela

12. Best movie West Africa

13. Best movie East Africa

14. Best movie Southern Africa

15. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series - Igbo

16. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series -Hausa

17. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series -Yoruba

18. Best indigenous language in a drama or TV series - Swahili

19. Best documentary

20. Best actor in a comedy drama, movie or TV series

