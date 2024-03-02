Skit maker Lord Lamba has gotten the attention of social media users after he posted photos from his travel to Paris

His pictures looked edited and some people accused him of wanting to look like a finer version of himself

According to others, he wanted to look like the fiancé of his baby mama and reality star Queen, and it didn't go well with many

Amid the ongoing drama between popular Nigerian skit maker Kelvin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, and his baby mama Queen Mercy Atang, the former has shared new photos in Paris.

Lord Lamba gets criticisms for sharing edited pictures of himself. Image credit: @lordlamba/Instagram

He posted the pictures on his Instagram page and many people observed the editing in them. According to some netizens, he was trying to look like Queen's fiancé.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lord Lamba had revealed that he was the father of the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate's one-year-old daughter. This was after she announced her engagement to her partner recently.

Netizens asked him to stop giving a fake appearance of himself with the excessive editing on his photos in the foreign country.

Check out Lord Lamba's pictures in Paris in the slides below:

Netizens react to Lord Lamba's Paris pictures

Some social media users have reacted to the pictures of the skit maker. See some of the comments below:

@sasha_itota:

"U editing the picture just to look like Queens new man, edit the height too."

@amiextopher:

"Funny enough what he plays on his skits is playing in his life. He is actually a player and never serious with women."

@sasha_itota:

"Did you take permission from your baby mama before traveling out?"

@official_vee_1:

"Lamba me and you know say u no fine as a guy. Why the sudden beautifulness."

@offic_ialsparkle:

"If you like use face app she nor go still like you."

@ossydon9:

"My question is wetin Lamba dey do inside two people 8 years relationship?"

@ella_gold572:

"Man’s tryna edit his pictures now and look like Queens man, your mind go touch ground Lamba."

@mprexx:

"I cannot laugh abeg, grow up man."

@helen_hucks200:

"Crying and proving a point in Paris. It is better to cry in Paris."

@divagold_:

"Wereh u Dey use face app?"

@richieray19:

"You need that podcast seriously because every family is rebuking spirit of Lamba in their daughters right now."

@ty_clarkie1:

"U still edit brows join….haaa my gender do this one."

Lord Lamba opens up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lord Lamba has finally broken his silence online after getting dragged by netizens.

The skit maker did this after he was slammed for publicly acknowledging his daughter with BBNaija star Queen, who got engaged to another man.

He fired accusations at Nigerians, and his post generated a lot of interesting reactions from fans.

