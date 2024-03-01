Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has finally broken his silence online after getting dragged by netizens

The skitmaker did this after he was slammed for publicly acknowledging his daughter with BBNaija star, Queen, when she got engaged to another man

Lord Lamba fired accusations and Nigerians and his post generated a lot of interesting reactions from fans

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Kevin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba, has now broken his silence amid his drama with ex-girlfriend and babymama, Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that a lot of drama ensued on social media after the BBNaija star announced her engagement to another man despite having a child with the skitmaker.

Skitmaker Lord Lamba breaks silence amid drama from Queen's engagement. Photos: @Lordlamba, @queenmercyatang

Shortly after Queen’s engagement announcement, Nigerians blasted Lord Lamba for daring to finally post their child on his social media page and the skitmaker reacted to the insults.

Lord Lamba took to his Instagram stories to accuse Nigerians of always falling for pity stories while noting that a certain @Mike_Premium and God are his witnesses.

He wrote:

“@Mike_Premium and God is my witness. I know Nigerians always listen/ fall for pity card.”

See a screenshot of his now deleted post below:

Reactions as Lord Lamba breaks silence amid Queen’s engagement drama

Lord Lamba’s post after being dragged by Nigerians drew even more reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

Mynameisoluchy:

“Young man Rest. Which pity card? Did you see anywhere of Queen granting interview and talking about you?”

mcfameland:

“The lady didn’t say anything. It was you that chose today of all days to post pictures of ur baby. That’s gaslighting.”

rosy_kech:

“She hasn’t said a thing. So her life should stop because she had your baby? Somebody drag him down from his high horse.”

Queenof_shebaa:

“Very jealous guy, This kind of people are dangerous, Only engagement photos, this guy has been menstruating back to back all day with jealousy.”

Sucre_cath:

“Ur body de bite u. Guilty conscience. Queen hasn’t even said anything about u. “No peace for the wicked” ”

prolificmfon:

“What pity card! Please don’t complicate things with further foolishness.”

Rayomas_outlet:

“So who played a pity card? Oga rest biko. Don’t gaslightt us.”

Ogsmart5577:

“Truth maybe queen told him not announce the child since last year.”

whumie_thrift_store:

“Game of gaslighting don start..timing is everything,tell us why u acknowledge she is your daughter today…today of all days..gbenu oshi sowun.”

Lanre.habeeb:

“Pity card? Na last minute you remember say you get daughter?”

dazzlnsbeautylounge:

“Which pity card?? A woman gets engaged, the world is celebrating with her and the next thing you do it to drop a court proceeding??”

Asydarlyn:

“The hashtag for the wedding sef reach to vex #DeRoyal2024 Based on Queen Mercy, King David and Princess Keilah!! love ettttt.”

Lord Lamba allegedly takes legal action against Queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lord Lamba has allegedly taken BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang to court over the custody and care of their daughter Princess.

Pictures of the reported petition the skit maker filed against the mother of one surfaced online.

The letter, dated February 16, 2024, disclosed that Lord Lamba wants to have full custody of his child with Queen Mercy and faulted the reality TV star for leaving their daughter with family members to travel to the UK to engage another man.

