Brazillian soccer player, Ramires, is trending all over the internet due to the changes in his physical appearance

The player now looks unrecognisable, with some of his fans struggling to identify him in the new photos

Ramires, who is from Brazil, played for Chealsa, winning the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League

The transformation in the physical appearance of footballer Ramires Santos do Nascimento, known as Ramires, has caused a stir on social media.

New photos of the former Chelsea player showed him looking totally different from what people used to know.

Ramires physical appearance has changed. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mike Hewitt and Instagram/@rami7official.

His stature and hairstyle changed, making some people struggle to identify him.

Ramires now looks stylish and has much more flesh than what his fans knew when he plied his trade at Chelsea.

The star player won both the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League while playing for Chelsea.

He later made a switch to a Chinese club, signing for Jiangsu Suning in a £25 million deal.

Ramires has now retired. He, however, spent three years at the Chinese club before going to his home country, Brazil, to finish his career at Palmeiras.

After Instablog9ja shared a photo of the former player, many social media users reacted.

See the post below:

Reactions to new photos of Ramires

@FrankWriter1 said:

"Ramires! Great transformation."

@Iamdomi3 said:

"What matters is whether he's broke or richer now."

@Richeey001 said:

"Is this not Ramirez back then in Chelsea? Someone that looked like Aboki those years."

@EbukaMeansGreat said:

"All Ex Chelsea players always end up loving their next club."

@Davidspredict commented:

"He looks like skit maker."

@BEgutu said:

"He doesn't look like a baller at all."

@JoyMart14 remarked:

"I don't think I've seen someone like this before."

@missy_ada2 said:

"Is this not Ramirez? What happened to him though?"

