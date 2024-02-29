BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has finally revealed the identity of her man after announcing her marriage engagement

The reality show star shared a series of beautiful photos of herself with her boo and netizen dug up a throwback photo of them together

Several social media users reacted to the news of Queen’s engagement with excitement and questions

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the reality show star hid the identity of her man after announcing her engagement to fans.

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang and fiancee announce their engagement. Photos: @queenmercyatang, @iam_kingdaivid

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the identity of her man raised questions, Queen took to her official Instagram page to share more engagement photos but finally unveiled her man’s face in them.

The BBNaija star and her man rocked matching black outfits as they posed in front of a beautiful rose flower arrangement while showing off her engagement ring. Queen then accompanied the lovely snaps with a lengthy caption where she appreciated her man and thanked him for accepting her family among other things.

See the post below:

Fans dig up old photo of Queen Mercy and fiancee

Shortly after Queen Mercy revealed her man’s identity online, many social media users stormed his page to investigate things for themselves.

They were also quick to notice that Queen’s man had posted a photo of himself with the BBNaija star in 2016, hinting that they had been in a relationship for a while. See the throwback picture below:

Fans react as Queen Mercy unveils fiancee’s identity

Queen Mercy’s engagement with her man, David, was met with many excited reactions from fans. However, some netizens had questions about rumours of her alleged baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

Read some of their comments below:

beccaszn:

“All that rumour about Lord Lamba waz false love this!! Congratulations gurll!! Na wetin shock us you do so.”

Du.mebi:

“So where did the lord lambs rumor stem from.”

Future_minister:

“It’s only me and 2 ppl that are single In this world.”

amandachisom_:

“No be her pikin papa??”

callme__aya:

“Love story ear and dear. Don’t they look so perfect.”

shez_queen_:

“He is fine man omg they look so good together .”

Teeto__olayeni:

“They look so good together. God bless their Union .”

its_me_mercy______:

“Where is Lord Lamba???”

Tutu_lawson:

“Congratulations mamaSuper happy for her ooo.”

Stainlessmofor:

“Omooo... Nobi today ohh.”

utinemediong:

“No be today this love start oo congratulations my love.”

_faizaaahhh:

“E don Tey!!! Congratulations guys.”

Joyjoy_joel:

“So it wasn't lord Lamba?”

dc_prince85:

“No be today Una start You come dey whine us with whitemoney, no wonder he moved on.”

BBNaija's Saskay unveils boyfriend

In other news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tsakute Ladi Johah, aka Saskay, made headlines after showing off her boyfriend on social media.

The reality show star, who is known to be unproblematic and drama-free, caused a huge buzz after sharing pictures of her man online.

Saskay took to her official X (Twitter) page to update fans on how her month went with photos in her February dump. One of the pictures included her having a small smile on her face as a mystery man pecked her cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng