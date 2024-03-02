Nigerian Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel left many gushing with a recent video of him showing off his beautiful wife

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the musician gave fans a hint about an alleged misunderstanding with his woman, whom he had never posted

For the first time, he lets the world know about his woman's identity. Kizz also used her as his Instagram display picture as he announced the projects he was working on

Nigerian Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel, has finally shown off his beautiful wife and mother of his twins.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Buga hitmaker spoke on the dissolution of his engagement to a mystery fiancée whom he didn't reveal to the public at the time.

Kizz Daniel dances with wife as he teases new songs Credit: @kizzdaniel

When asked about his relationship status during an interview with media personality Angela Yee, Kizz provided cryptic responses, leaving netizens to speculate as to the condition of his engagement.

A recent post made by the artist on his social media saw him proudly dancing with the mother of his children as they danced to a tune of his incoming project.

Not stopping there, the singer went to change his Instagram display picture to that of his woman carrying one of their children.

Kizz also informed fans of the titles of the two songs 'Sooner' and 'Showa' he is set to release for his forthcoming EP.

Internet users react to Kizz Daniel's post on wife

ops247:

"Baba don see weytin dem do Lamba."

nederbrown:

"Vado don see say Street love no easy Oju mi ti fe gon."

oluwabrizy_official:

"So happy Kizz is finally letting them girls know their places, awon gbokogboko."

d_blaqgoddess:

"I’m NGL this is so beautiful to watch…seeing my fav this happy gives me joy mama ibeji I pray God keep you for him,Keep him for you, and keep us your fans too."

saint_danielz:

"I don study kizz. I just knew that sooner was not going to drop on the 1st of March. Strategy opor. Vado d great."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel announcing that he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire a Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-years-on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

