BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang is officially off the market after getting engaged to her heartthrob

The reality show star took to social media to announce the great news of her upcoming marriage to the joy of fans

Several netizens reacted with excitement to the news while others wondered if her alleged baby father, Lord Lamba, was the lucky husband-to-be

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang is now off the dating scene and is getting set to marry her lover in a talk-of-town ceremony.

The reality show star blew a lot of fans away with the news of her engagement after taking to social media to make an announcement.

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang hides man's face as she gets engaged. Photos: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

The mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of herself holding hands with a mystery man while flaunting her huge engagement ring. Mercy then accompanied the photo with a caption explaining that she had found love.

She wrote:

“I said yes to my forever love ❤️ #taken #countingdown”

See her post below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Queen Mercy gets engaged

Queen Mercy’s engagement news left many of her fans and celebrity colleagues surprised. While some of them congratulated her, others wondered if her husband-to-be was her alleged skitmaker baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

Read some of their comments below:

Ogemsfarm:

“Thought she was married to Lamba.”

coolcatasmr:

“And who says it's not Lamba.”

Baruq9265:

“I thought she was married to Lamba .”

Yummytotem:

“Which kind lamba be this, hmmmmm.”

Prettytall__girl:

“Awwn Congrats Queen.”

theangeljbsmith:

“Oh my goddddd, I’m soooo happy for you.”

realmercyaigbe:

“Congratulations my darling .”

Shes_ayobami:

“Congratulations baby .”

beauty_of_lagos:

“Omooo everybody just dey pepper us left and right this year and we still in February Congratulations dear .”

iam_jayscalar:

“Me I happy for this news my queen but low key Dey wait for face reveal make I know if I go confirm gistlover as legit again .”

gistforum9ja:

“Congratulations Queen, may your home be filled with laughter, happiness and wealth.”

michael_anayo_wife:

“My baby girl why am I even crying proud of you my darling girl .”

BBNaija's Saskay unveils boyfriend

In other news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tsakute Ladi Johah, aka Saskay, made headlines after showing off her boyfriend on social media.

The reality show star, who is known to be unproblematic and drama-free, caused a huge buzz after sharing pictures of her man online.

Saskay took to her official X (Twitter) page to update fans on how her month went with photos in her February dump. One of the pictures included her having a small smile on her face as a mystery man pecked her cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng