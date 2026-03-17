The tragic death of Elena Jessica after a failed Brazilian Bütt Lift has pushed the BBL surgery back into the spotlight in Nigeria

Social media and celebrity influence continue to push the demand for curvier shapes, even as doctors warn about the long recovery and complications

Statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons show the procedure is still growing worldwide, keeping BBL in the spotlight

The Brazilian Bütt Lift, also known as BBL surgery, has become one of the most talked‑about cosmetic procedures in recent years

The surgery has ignited endless conversations across Nigeria and beyond, from celebrity gossip to social media trends.

It is seen by many as a shortcut to achieving the curvy figure that dominates Instagram feeds, but behind the glamour lies a story of risks, recovery, and rising demand.

The recent death of Nigerian lady Elena Jessica after a botched BBL procedure has thrown the spotlight back on the dangers of this surgery. Her passing shocked many and reignited debates on why women are still turning to such risky operations despite the warnings.

It is this tragedy that has made BBL trend again in Nigeria, forcing people to ask hard questions about safety and the growing cosmetic surgery culture.

Here are ten important things to know about BBL:

BBL is considered one of the riskiest cosmetic surgeries because fat can enter the bloodstream and cause serious complications. Photo: gen

Source: Instagram

1. What BBL really means

A Brazilian Bütt Lift surgery is not a traditional “lift” like a facelift or breast lift. Instead, it is a body contouring surgery that uses liposuction to remove fat from areas such as the stomach, thighs or hips, and then transfers that fat into the büttocks.

The goal is to increase size, improve shape, and create a fuller look; it doesn’t make your body healthier or stronger.

2. How the BBL procedure works

During the surgery, a plastic surgeon inserts a thin tube called a cannula through small incisions to remove fat cells.

The fat is then purified and injected into the büttocks. The technique is performed under general anaesthesia, and the surgeon estimates where the cannula is placed, which makes the procedure technically demanding.

Mistakes can be dangerous if the surgeon is not experienced.

3. Who qualifies for BBL

Not everyone is a candidate for BBL. Doctors usually recommend the procedure for adults who have finished developing, are in good physical and mental health, and have realistic expectations.

Importantly, there must be enough excess fat in other parts of the body to transfer, and those without sufficient fat may be advised to consider büttocks implants instead.

4. What BBL does to the body

After recovery, the büttocks appear larger, more symmetrical, and more defined. Also, the areas where fat was removed also look smoother, giving the body an overall contoured shape.

Many patients describe the change as empowering, but it is still a surgical process that requires careful consideration.

5. How long the results or BBL last

The effects of BBL are semi‑permanent; they can last several years and sometimes more than a decade, depending on lifestyle and ageing.

Maintaining a stable weight is crucial because fluctuations can affect the transferred fat and alter the results.

6. BBL recovery and restrictions

Recovery is not easy, and patients are advised not to sit or lie directly on their büttocks for at least two weeks. Special pillows are used later to distribute pressure evenly.

Full recovery usually takes two to three months, during which heavy lifting and strenuous activities must be avoided.

Many people return to work after about two weeks, but desk jobs may require standing desks until healing is complete.

7. How common BBL has become

BBL has grown in popularity worldwide. Statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons show that procedures increased from about 14,705 in 2015 to 28,076 in 2019.

Even with the COVID‑19 pandemic reducing elective surgeries in 2020, more than 21,000 BBLs were still performed that year.

According to ASPS 2024 stats, BBL procedures have continued to rise sharply. In the South Atlantic region of the United States alone, the numbers increased by about 437,800 operations, accounting for nearly 28% of the national total.

Within that region, the procedure made up 50% of all cosmetic surgery volume, a clear sign that demand remains extremely high.

8. Why BBL is considered dangerous

Despite its popularity, BBL is regarded as one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

One of the biggest dangers of BBL is when fat enters the bloodstream. Reports show a high risk of fat a high risk of fat entering the bloodstream and blocking vital organs, which in some cases has led to death.

Small amounts may not cause problems, but if larger particles travel to the heart or lungs, they can block circulation and become life‑threatening. Doctors warn that this complication can be fatal in up to 10% of cases, though quick medical care improves survival.

Warning signs include dizziness, shortness of breath, sudden headaches, confusion, blue lips or fingertips, and rapid breathing.

These symptoms often appear within 48 hours after surgery but can also develop later, especially if the procedure was not done correctly. Anyone who notices such signs should seek emergency care immediately.

Mortality rates have been estimated between 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 15,000 procedures, as reported by Medical New Today. Other risks include infection, bleeding, numbness, scarring, and uneven results.

9. The role of celebrities and social media

The desire for a curvier figure has been influenced by celebrity culture and social media platforms. Influencers and stars flaunting hourglass shapes have made BBL a trending topic, with many women aspiring to similar looks.

TikTok and Instagram challenges often show body aesthetics, adding pressure on young audiences to consider surgical options.

10. Alternatives to BBL

For those worried about the risks, alternatives exist. Büttocks implants are one option, while non‑surgical methods such as targeted exercise, fashion tricks, or cosmetic fillers can also enhance shape.

Surgeons emphasise that choosing a highly experienced professional and exploring safer techniques, such as ultrasound‑guided fat transfer, can reduce complications.

BBL remains a controversial yet popular procedure, which combines the promise of beauty with the reality of risk, making it one of the most discussed cosmetic surgeries today.

As trends continue to evolve, understanding these ten points is essential for anyone curious about the procedure.

Celebrities and social media trends have helped make curvier body shapes popular and pushed BBL further into the spotlight. Photo: gen

Source: Instagram

Uriel Oputa speaks on BBL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa warned women against believing that BBL can improve their health.

She explained that the procedure is purely cosmetic and only reshapes the body by transferring fat, without improving the body’s internal systems.

Oputa also advised people considering the surgery to carefully research the risks and make informed decisions before undergoing the procedure.

Source: Legit.ng