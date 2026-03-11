Aproko Doctor has spoken following the death of influencer baddie Jessica Elena, warned about the complications attached to BBL surgery

Popular Nigerian health influencer and medical doctor Aproko Doctor has spoken out about the dangers of BBL surgery following the reported death of Nigerian socialite and influencer Elena Jessica.

Jessica’s death, which reportedly occurred after complications from a BBL procedure, has sparked widespread debate on social media about the safety of cosmetic surgeries in Nigeria.

Reacting to the incident in a video shared online, Aproko Doctor explained that BBL was once classified among the deadliest aesthetic surgeries in the world.

According to him, the procedure involves removing fat from different parts of a person’s body and injecting it into the rear to enhance its shape and size.

How BBL surgery can become deadly

The medical influencer explained that the process carries serious risks because of the anatomy of the human body.

He said the backside contain major blood vessels that carry blood from the lower part of the body to the lungs. If fat accidentally enters one of these blood vessels during the injection process, it can travel through the bloodstream to the lungs.

He said:

"Inside this bum, there are some major blood vessels that transfer blood from the bottom part of your body upwards into your lungs. If for any reason, one small fat—no matter how small, can transfer from there straight up to your lungs. And before you know what is happening, it can actually lead to death."

Aproko Doctor added that even when the surgery is performed by trained professionals, the risk cannot be completely eliminated.

According to him, the danger is linked to the body’s anatomy rather than only the doctor’s skill.

He also encouraged women to prioritise safer alternatives and focus on healthier ways of improving their bodies, such as exercise and lifestyle changes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Aproko Doctor's BBL comment

Some of the comments are below.

@double_chief777 said:

"They should just get the right Doc … Nigeria we no fit treat malaria… u go come carry yourself give the doc . Sorry for you."

@ROpaogun said:

"Very timely video.

You made a valid point, 'what is the surgery needed for'.

Let's learn to appreciate our bodies as they are...., if need be, it can be worked on as mentioned.

It's just takes discipline and consistency."

@MiriamKonu commented:

"This video is very timely. Some of us that are naturally blessed are uncomfortable with what we have. Unfortunately, people are throwing millions and even dying in the process of getting BBL."

In a similar report, a Nigerian man called on President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu to ban BBL surgeries after Elena Jessica’s death.

Cynosure Hospital speaks on Elena Jessica's death

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the management of Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital shared a statement following the death of Jessica Elena.

The hospital had been accused of having a hand in the death of Jessica Elena.

Reacting in a statement posted on Instagram, the hospital addressed speculations on the issue.

