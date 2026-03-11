Prominent Nigerian media entrepreneur and TV host Osayuwamen Saleh has shared her views on why the BBL trend may continue in Nigeria despite the risks involved

The Group CEO of The Parallax Media Group said beauty standards must change before people stop dying from BBL surgeries, citing how the procedure has become common in Nollywood

Her comment came amid reactions following Elena Jessica's tragic death after a botched BBL, with celebrities like Kate Henshaw and Queeneth Hilbert responding to her observations

Prominent Nigerian media entrepreneur and television host, Osayuwamen Saleh, has spoken about why the BBL trend may continue in Nigeria despite rising concerns.

She made the comments in a recent lengthy video shared on her Instagram page, following the death of Elena Jessica after a botched BBL procedure.

Osayuwamen Saleh explains why actresses and celebrities keep going for BBL despite risks, as Kate Henshaw and Queeneth Hilbert react online. Photo: osayuwamensaleh/kennyb

Source: Instagram

Saleh, who is the Group CEO of The Parallax Media Group, explained that the popularity of the surgery is tied to beauty standards and the entertainment industry.

“Condolence to this young girl that has been unalive as a result of BBL. But I can assure you that more people would go as a result of BBL. And here is why.”

She noted that some celebrities gained fame partly because of undergoing BBL, and even movie roles have been influenced by whether an actress had the surgery or not.

According to her, this has created a culture where a certain body shape is seen as more attractive and marketable.

Saleh claimed that the entertainment industry often rewards women with tiny waists and big hips, leaving those who refuse surgery as outliers.

She argued that changing beauty standards is the only way to reduce the risks associated with BBL.

Osayuwamen Saleh pointed out that many of the international celebrities who helped set the BBL standard, including Kim Kardashian, have since removed theirs, yet young women in Nigeria are still chasing the same look.

She questioned why society continues to follow a beauty trend that even its originators have abandoned.

Osayuwamen Saleh questions if BBL is profitable after Elena Jessica's death, says beauty influencers who started the trend have removed theirs. Photo: osayuwamensaleh/kennyb

Source: Instagram

Osayuwamen Saleh references expert on dangers of BBL

The TV host also referenced an expert’s video to highlight the dangers of the procedure. The white man she referred to as an expert said:

“We’re not big fans of it. The Royal College of Plastic Surgeons in the UK just banned the procedure because of the dangers and the number of deaths. It is one of the most dangerous selective procedures there is.

The reason is if a little bit of fat globule that you inject goes into a vein, travels up your heart and into the lung, causing a pulmonary emb0lism. That will kill you. So we're not big fans of it.”

Osayuwamen Saleh concluded by questioning whether BBL is truly profitable, wondering why anyone would risk their life for it.

“I want to ask a genuine question. Is BBL really profitable? Because I don’t understand why I would put my life at risk for that. How are they making the money?”

Her words have sparked reactions online with celebrities like Nollywood actresses Kate Henshaw and Queeneth Hilbert, defending their natural bodies and explaining that not everyone in the movie industry likes BBL.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Osayuwamen Saleh's video on BBL

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@k8henshaw said:

"It's not everyone in the movie industry oo... Few, very few like me dey... thanks a bunch."

@queenethhilbert commented:

"Please ma'am it's not everybody some of us will never take ourselves to where pain and death is lurking never ever even when offered trillions."

@ryzeruffort commented:

"I'm going to leave a very provoking opinion. Women are the ones who set beauty standards. Men would take what they see at the end of the day."

@kingvictorious_iseoluwa wrote:

"My bottom line is people doing BBL isn't just to make money, the starting point is low self esteem and inferiority complex. They are looking for something to boost their confidence and in doing that they are putting their life at risk."

@mista_odin said:

"An attractive body is only but for a night, but value stands the test of time."

@nechys_fashion_plug reacted:

"Let them continue. As for me and my small ny*ash we will serve the lord."

Uche Ogbodo defends BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo defended BBL surgery after criticism following Elena Jessica’s death.

She acknowledged the tragedy but noted that death can occur from many medical procedures. Ogbodo said BBL is risky like other surgeries, including appendicitis or fibroid removal.

She emphasised that proper education, a skilled surgeon, and aftercare are essential, highlighting that many women choose cosmetic procedures to regain confidence and feel comfortable in their bodies.

Source: Legit.ng